Vivo V2031EA With 64MP Triple Camera Spotted On TENNA; Suggests Imminent Launch

Vivo seems to be launching a 5G-enabled smartphone soon. A smartphone with model number V2031EA has been spotted on TENAA's website revealing its key specifications including display design, cameras, and more. However, the moniker is yet to be confirmed and Vivo has also not shared any details regarding the smartphone.

Vivo V2031EA Phone Details

According to the TENAA listing, the handset will come in a blue color option. At the front, it will sport a 6.44-inch full-HD+ (1080 x 2400 pixels) AMOLED display. The phone will be powered by a 2.4GH octa-core processor, which is rumored to be the Snapdragon 765 5G SoC. The handset is listed with two storage configurations including 6GB RAM + 128GB storage and 8GB RAM + 256GB storage options.

Furthermore, the listing has revealed that the phone has a 4,020 mAh battery with support for fast charging. For optics, the Vivo V2031EA Phone will feature a triple rear camera setup that includes a 64MP primary sensor, an 8MP secondary sensor, and a 2MP sensor. For selfies, it is likely to pack a 32MP front-facing snapper.

Sensors onboard will include a gravity sensor, proximity sensor, ambient light sensor, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. The phone will measure 161x 74.04 x 7.73mm dimensions and weighs 171.7 grams. As all features of the phone are already revealed, hints an imminent launch and we can also expect the company will confirm the moniker soon.

Besides, the TENNA listing has shown the camera module is housed on the left corner. The main lens is expected to come with optical image stabilization (OIS) and it might get a gimbal camera system that is available in the Vivo X50 Pro. To recall, the Vivo X50 Pro is selling in the country for Rs. 49,990.

The features of the handset include the Snapdragon 765G chipset, 48MP quad-rear lens setup. Furthermore, it offers 90Hz AMOLED display and packs a 4,315 mAh battery.

