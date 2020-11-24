Vivo V2054A With Dual-Camera Setup Spotted On TENAA; Design Revealed News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Alleged Vivo V2054A phone was recently spotted on TENAA. The moniker of the device is still under wraps and is said to be part of the iQOO brand. The TENNA listing gives us a glimpse of the alleged phone. According to the report, the rear camera design is quite similar to the Vivo S7 which made its debut back in August.

However, the Vivo S7 has triple-lens, while the Vivo V2054A appeared to have a dual-camera setup. Take a look at the TENNA listing of the alleged Vivo V2054A phone and check out what it has in store.

Vivo V2054A Details

According to the image on TENNA, the primary camera of the handset is larger than the secondary lens and both lens are placed inside a square-shaped module along with an LED flash. The phone is listed to pack a 13MP main lens and 2MP secondary lens at the back. Upfront, it is expected to sport an 8MP front-facing camera. The power button will be placed below the volume rocker.

As per leaked information, the Vivo V2054A will pack a 6.58-inch display with a notch design to accommodate the selfie camera. It will measure 164.15 × 75.35 × 8.4mm dimensions. For battery, a 4,910 mAh battery unit will fuel the device. Lastly, it is believed to come with 5G connectivity. Furthermore, it said to come with 4GB, 6GB, and 8GB RAM models. It will run on Android 11 out-of-the-box.

On the other hand, the Vivo V20 Pro India launch has been confirmed via the company. The launch date is yet not clear; however, tipster @thetymonbay (Tushar Mehta), reveals that the Vivo V20 Pro will launch on December 2.

The Vivo V20 Pro has a 6.44-inch FHD+ AMOLED display and a 4,000 mAh battery with 33W fast charging. The key highlight of the handset is its dual selfie camera consisting of a 44MP primary lens and an 8MP sensor. At the back, the handset offers a 64MP main camera. Furthermore, it said to be priced in the country at Rs. 29,900.

