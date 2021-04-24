Vivo V21 5G India Launch Confirmed For April 29: Expected Price, Features News oi-Tanaya Dutta

After a lot of speculation, the launch date of the Vivo V21 5G has been revealed. The handset will launch in the country after two days of its international launch which is slated for April 29 at 12 PM. The Vivo V21 5G will go on sale via Flipkart as the handset is already listed on the e-commerce site with the 'Notify Me' option.

The Vivo V21 series is expected to get four models namely Vivo V21, V21E, V21 SE, and the V21 Pro. But it seems the Indian market will only get the standard model at this moment.

Vivo V21 5G Features: Everything We Know So Far

Starting with the camera, the Vivo V21 5G is touted to be the world's first 44MP OIS front camera phone and India's slimmest phone. At the rear, the phone will come with triple cameras placed into a square-shaped module. The camera setup might include a 64MP primary camera sensor with an f/1.79 aperture and OIS (Optical Image Stabilization) support, an ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a 2MP macro sensor. The 44MP OIS front camera of the phone is confirmed to support the Eye Auto Focus technology.

The Vivo V21 5G is also confirmed to come with a virtual Ram feature. It is expected to come in 8GB RAM + 3GB extended RAM. Software-wise, the phone will ship with Android 11 OS. Upfront, the phone is rumored to sport a 6.44-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with HDR10+ support and a 90Hz screen refresh rate. In terms of processor, the handset was leaked with the MediaTek Dimensity 800U processor.

Moreover, the Vivo V21 5G is expected to pack a 4,000 mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. It is said to measure 7.29mm dimension-wise and weigh 176grams. Lastly, the phone might come in Black, Blue, and White/Silver colors.

Vivo V21 5G Expected Price In India

To recall, the Vivo V20 was launched starting at Rs. 24,990. Considering the price of the Vivo V20, we can expect the Vivo V21 5G will come under Rs. 30,000 segment. However, we will suggest you to take this with a pinch of salt until the official price details reveal.

