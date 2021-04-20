Vivo V21 5G India Launch Teased; 44MP OIS Super Night Selfie Camera Confirmed News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Vivo is prepping up to launch the Vivo V21 series for both international and Indian markets. The international launch of the handset is scheduled for April 27. It is also expected to arrive in the country on the same day. Now, the launch has been teased by Vivo India's director Nipun Marya. Although, he did not divulge the exact date. We can expect to get the launch date soon as well.

And the legacy of vivo V-Series continues! Presenting our two "Very Special" Vs in one frame 😊. Stay tuned for more on #vivoV21. #DelightEveryMoment pic.twitter.com/na7UoPXf9D — Nipun Marya (@nipunmarya) April 19, 2021

The brand is expected to launch a total of four models under the series namely Vivo V21, V21E, V21 SE, and the V21 Pro. Although the Indian market is believed to get the standard model at this moment as the Vivo V21 was only certified by BIS. Other models are expected to land in the future.

Vivo V21 5G Expected Features

The key features of the Vivo V21 were recently leaked online which comes via tipster Sudhanshu. According to the tipster, the Vivo V21 will ship with the MediaTek Dimensity 800U processor and will have 5G network support. Besides, tipster Abhishek Yadav was claimed the phone will come in both 4G and 5G variants.

At the rear, it will have a square-shaped camera module that will offer a triple camera setup. The setup is leaked with a 64MP primary camera sensor with an f/1.79 aperture and OIS (Optical Image Stabilization) support, an ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a 2MP macro sensor. Upfront, it is already confirmed to feature a 44MP OIS camera which is also said to come with Eye Auto Focus support.

Moreover, the Vivo V21 5G is rumored to be the first phone from the 'V' series to come with a virtual Ram feature. It is expected to come in 8GB RAM + 3GB extended RAM. Software-wise, the Vivo V21 5G will run Android 11 OS. Other aspects might include a Full HD+ AMOLED display, a Hybrid SIM slot, and more.

Lastly, the phone is said to measure 7.29mm and will come in Black, Blue, and White/Silver colors. In terms of pricing, we can expect the phone might fall in the country under Rs. 30,000 segment considering its 5G connectivity, 44MP front sensor, and so on.

