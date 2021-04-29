Vivo V21 5G With Optically Stabilized Selfie Camera Launched In India News oi-Vivek

2021 is shaping up to be the year of affordable and mid-range 5G smartphone launches. And, the latest addition to this list is the Vivo V21 5G, which is one of the affordable 5G smartphones from the brand with a few tricks up its sleeve.

The Vivo V21 5G is touted to be one of the thinnest 5G smartphones with a 7.29mm thickness. It also offers features like dual-mode 5G networking capability and extended RAM technology, which can swap the internal storage as RAM to improve the multitasking experience.

Vivo V21 5G Specifications

The Vivo V21 5G has a 6.44-inch AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution and an in-display fingerprint sensor with a 90Hz refresh rate. The screen has a waterdrop notch at the top, which looks a bit dated when compared to other smartphones at this price range, which mostly offer a punch-hole display.

The smartphone is powered by the new MediaTek Dimensity 800U 5G capable processor with 8GB RAM and 128/256GB internal storage. In terms of software, the Vivo V21 5G ships with Android 11 OS with FunTouch OS 11.1 skin on top and is likely to get upgraded to Android 12 OS in the future.

In terms of connectivity, the device supports dual 5G, dual 4G, dual-band WiFi, and Bluetooth 5.1. The device comes with a dual hybrid SIM slot, which can either accept two nano-SIM cards or a single SIM card and a microSD card. As there is a 3.5mm headphone jack on the Vivo V21 5G, the company is including a 3.5mm to Type-C converter in the box.

The main attraction of the Vivo V21 5G is the camera. This is one of the few smartphones that offers a 44MP selfie camera with optical image stabilization. The primary camera setup at the back consists of a 64MP primary sensor with OIS, 8MP ultra-wide angle lens, and a 2MP macro camera.

A 4,000 mAh battery powers the device with support for 33W fast charging, where, the fast charger is included in the retail package. Both the primary camera and the 44MP selfie camera on the Vivo V21 5G can record native 4K videos at 30fps and offers other photography features like super night selfie, Al extreme night, eye autofocus, and beauty mode.

Pricing And Availability

The Vivo V21 5G will be available in two variants. The base model with 8GB RAM and 128GB costs Rs. 29,990, and the high-end model with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage costs Rs. 32,990. The phone will be available for pre-order from April 29 and will go on sale from May 6. HDFC and Kodak bank card users can get a flat 10 percent cash back, and the phone will be available via Vivo exclusive and other partnered stores.

The Vivo V21 5G is definitely a phone with a big emphasis on design and camera capabilities. On top of that, the device is also a 5G capable smartphone, which makes it future-proof. However, do note that it only supports a single 5G band, which is a bummer.

