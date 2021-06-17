Just In
- 17 min ago Battlegrounds Mobile India Could Face Ban Says Indian IT Minister
- 9 hrs ago Amazon JBL Days Sale: Discount Offers On Headphones, Speakers, Earphones, And More
- 14 hrs ago Asus ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED Now Available In India: Price Starts At Rs. 2,39,990
- 15 hrs ago Samsung Galaxy F22 Gets Bluetooth SIG Certification; Confirmed To Be Rebaged Galaxy A22
Don't Miss
- Lifestyle Father’s Day 2021: Healthy Indian Diet For You Father Over 50
- Finance 266 Stocks Hit 52-Week High In A Weak Market On BSE
- News ICMR study finds Pregnant, postpartum women more severely affected during 2nd Covid wave
- Movies Ranbir, Neetu And Riddhima Attend Alia Bhatt's Grandfather's Birthday Party; See Inside Pictures
- Sports India women vs England women: Spinner Sneh Rana dedicates three-wicket haul to her father
- Education IISc Releases IIT JAM 2021 Admission List
- Automobiles 2021 Range Rover Velar Launched In India At Rs 79.87 Lakh
- Travel Madhya Pradesh Tourism Collaborates With The Vidya Balan-Starrer Amazon Original Film ‘Sherni’
Vivo V21e 5G Design, Color Options Leak
Earlier this week, we came across speculations that the Chinese smartphone maker Vivo is gearing up to launch a new offering in the new V21 series in India. It is said that the company might unveil the Vivo V21e 5G smartphone for its fans in the country. Now, we have further details regarding this upcoming smartphone's design and color options.
Vivo V21e 5G Leaked Poster
As per a leaked poster alleged to be that of the Vivo V21e 5G shared by the tipster Yogesh, the smartphone could arrive in two color options - gradient black and gradient blue. At the top left corner of its rear, this smartphone from Vivo seems to house a dual-camera module with the two sensors stacked vertically.
Going by the leaked poster, the Vivo V21e 5G is seen to flaunt a slim and trendy design. Also, the poster hints at the presence of a 32MP Super Night selfie camera sensor and a battery that is accompanied with a 44W fast charging capability. Another noticeable aspect hinted by the teaser is that the device will be endorsed by the popular Indian Virat Kohli.
Vivo V21e 5G Expected Specs
When it comes to the leaked specs, the Vivo V21e 5G is tipped to flaunt a 6.44-inch AMOLED FHD+ display with a waterdrop notch to provide room for the selfie camera sensor. Under its hood, it could be equipped with an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G chipset paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage space.
Within the notch at the front, the Vivo V21e5G is believed to house a 32MP selfie camera sensor that could be optimized to capture impressive selfies even in low-light conditions. At the rear, the dual-camera module might comprise a 64MP primary camera sensor and an 8MP secondary superwide camera lens.
Apart from that, the Vivo V21e5G is said to get power from a 4000mAh battery with support for 44W fast charging technology as mentioned above. The other goodies expected from this upcoming Vivo smartphone include an in-screen fingerprint sensor, Android 11 OS and a microSD card slot for additional storage.
How Much Could Vivo V21e 5G Cost?
When it comes to the Indian market, Vivo is already selling the Vivo V21e 4G smartphone with an octa-core Snapdragon 720G processor at Rs. 29,990. While there is no word regarding the price of the V21e 5G in the country, it could be priced above the 4G variant. So, we are eying a 5G smartphone priced under Rs 35,000.
-
56,490
-
1,19,900
-
54,999
-
86,999
-
69,999
-
49,990
-
20,999
-
1,04,999
-
44,999
-
64,999
-
22,999
-
49,999
-
11,499
-
54,999
-
17,091
-
31,999
-
17,091
-
13,999
-
18,990
-
39,600
-
2,999
-
2,599
-
17,605
-
24,000
-
20,460
-
6,218
-
18,999
-
16,890
-
7,990
-
15,923