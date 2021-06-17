Vivo V21e 5G Design, Color Options Leak News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Earlier this week, we came across speculations that the Chinese smartphone maker Vivo is gearing up to launch a new offering in the new V21 series in India. It is said that the company might unveil the Vivo V21e 5G smartphone for its fans in the country. Now, we have further details regarding this upcoming smartphone's design and color options.

Vivo V21e 5G Leaked Poster

As per a leaked poster alleged to be that of the Vivo V21e 5G shared by the tipster Yogesh, the smartphone could arrive in two color options - gradient black and gradient blue. At the top left corner of its rear, this smartphone from Vivo seems to house a dual-camera module with the two sensors stacked vertically.

Going by the leaked poster, the Vivo V21e 5G is seen to flaunt a slim and trendy design. Also, the poster hints at the presence of a 32MP Super Night selfie camera sensor and a battery that is accompanied with a 44W fast charging capability. Another noticeable aspect hinted by the teaser is that the device will be endorsed by the popular Indian Virat Kohli.

Vivo V21e 5G Expected Specs

When it comes to the leaked specs, the Vivo V21e 5G is tipped to flaunt a 6.44-inch AMOLED FHD+ display with a waterdrop notch to provide room for the selfie camera sensor. Under its hood, it could be equipped with an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G chipset paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage space.

Within the notch at the front, the Vivo V21e5G is believed to house a 32MP selfie camera sensor that could be optimized to capture impressive selfies even in low-light conditions. At the rear, the dual-camera module might comprise a 64MP primary camera sensor and an 8MP secondary superwide camera lens.

Apart from that, the Vivo V21e5G is said to get power from a 4000mAh battery with support for 44W fast charging technology as mentioned above. The other goodies expected from this upcoming Vivo smartphone include an in-screen fingerprint sensor, Android 11 OS and a microSD card slot for additional storage.

How Much Could Vivo V21e 5G Cost?

When it comes to the Indian market, Vivo is already selling the Vivo V21e 4G smartphone with an octa-core Snapdragon 720G processor at Rs. 29,990. While there is no word regarding the price of the V21e 5G in the country, it could be priced above the 4G variant. So, we are eying a 5G smartphone priced under Rs 35,000.

Best Mobiles in India