Vivo V23e 5G Confirmed To Launch On Feb 21 In India; Here's How Much It Will Cost

Vivo has officially confirmed the launch date of the Vivo V23e 5G smartphone in India. The Vivo V23e 5G is launching on Feb 21 in the country. Also, Vivo has revealed the design of the upcoming smartphone.

To recall, the Vivo V23e 5G was originally launched back in November last year in the international market. The Vivo V23e 5G will join the Vivo V23 and the V23 Pro in India. And both the Vivo V23 and the V23 Pro devices were launched earlier this year in the country.

Vivo V23e 5G India Launch Date Officially Confirmed

Vivo's official site has revealed that the Vivo V23e is launching at 12 PM on Feb 21 in India. The handset can be purchased via the official site and the other online channels across the country. Apart from the launch date, the official site has also revealed the design of the Vivo V23e in full glory.

The Vivo V23e 5G will come with an Ultra-Slim Glass design. At the front, the handset will have a waterdrop notch to house the front-facing camera sensor. Further, the device will offer triple cameras placed into a rectangular camera module. The camera system of the Vivo V23e 5G will include a primary sensor, an ultra-wide-angle lens, and a macro camera.

Vivo V23e 5G Features In India

As of now, Vivo did not reveal any key specs of the phone. We expect it will offer similar features as the international model. The Vivo V23e 5G has a 6.44-inch AMOLED display with 1080 x 2400 pixels FHD+ resolution and an in-display fingerprint sensor for security.

The device is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 810 chipset which is paired with 8GB RAM and 128GB onboard storage that also supports additional storage expansion of up to 1TB via a dedicated microSD card slot. The phone also comes with 4GB extendable RAM and it runs Android 11 based FunTouch OS 12.

Further, the device is backed by a 4,050 mAh battery unit with 44W fast charging support. The triple cameras system includes a 50MP primary lens, an 8MP wide-angle lens, and a 2MP macro shooter. Upfront, the Vivo V23e has a 44MP front-facing camera sensor with an f/2.0 aperture for selfies and video calls. Lastly, connectivity options include dual-SIM support, 5G, USB Type-C port, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS, and so on.

Vivo V23e 5G Expected Pricing In India

Earlier, tipster Yogesh Brar claimed the Vivo V23e will be launched between Rs. 25,000 and Rs. 30,000 segment in India. Now, the latest development by Mahesh Telecom has revealed that the Vivo V23e 5G will be priced at Rs. 25,990 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant.

It remains to be seen whether the device will come in another storage variant in the country. However, Vivo launched the Vivo V23e at THB 12,999 (around Rs. 29,200) for the sole 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model in the international market. So, there is a chance it will also be available in a single variant in the country.

