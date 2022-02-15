Vivo V23e 5G India Launch Teased; Tipped For Feb 21 Launch Under Rs. 30,000 News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Vivo recently unveiled the T1 5G smartphone in India. Now, the brand is gearing up to launch another handset named the Vivo V23e in India. The brand launched the Vivo V23 and the V23 Pro earlier this year in the country.

The upcoming V23e will also come with 5G connectivity like the other two devices of the V23 series. Vivo has officially teased the arrival of the upcoming Vivo V23e 5G in India. The official teaser has also confirmed the rear panel design of the phone. The exact launch date is yet to be announced. However, the launch date and pricing of the upcoming Vivo V23e in India have been tipped via tipsters.

Vivo V23e 5G India Launch Officially Teased

Vivo took to its official Twitter handle to confirm the arrival of the Vivo V23e 5G in India. The phone is seen in a gold color variant and a triple camera setup at the rear panel. Apart from this, the brand did not reveal anything about the upcoming Vivo V23e 5G.

Vivo V23e 5G India Launch Date & Pricing Tipped

On the other hand, tipster Mukul Sharma has revealed that the Vivo V23e will be launched on Feb 21 in India. The upcoming smartphone will be the third device in the V23 lineup in the country. Since the brand has started teasing the arrival of the Vivo V23e in India, we expect it will also confirm the launch date soon.

Additionally, tipster Yogesh Brar has claimed the Vivo V23e will come between Rs. 25,000 and Rs. 30,000 segment in the country. The exact pricing is yet to be revealed. To recall, the Vivo V23e 5G was launched at THB 12,999 (around Rs. 29,200) for the sole 8GB RAM + 128GB model in the international market. Considering this, we expect the phone will also be available in a single variant in India.

Vivo V23e 5G Features In India

The design of the phone is similar to the international variant. So, we expect the specs of the Indian variant will also be identical to the international model. To recall, the Vivo V23e 5G was launched with a 6.44-inch AMOLED display with 1080 x 2400 pixels FHD+ resolution and a waterdrop notch. There is an in-display fingerprint sensor for security.

The Vivo V23e 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 810 chipset paired with 8GB RAM with 4GB extendable RAM. The 128GB onboard storage of the Vivo V23e also supports up to 1TB storage expansion via a microSD card slot. Moreover, the device ships with Android 11 based FunTouch OS 12 and packs a 4,050 mAh battery with 44W fast charging support.

For imaging, the triple cameras system of the phone includes a 50MP primary lens, an 8MP wide-angle lens, and a 2MP macro shooter. Upfront, the Vivo V23e has a 44MP selfie with an f/2.0 aperture. Lastly, it supports dual-SIM support, 5G, USB Type-C port, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS, and Wi-Fi for connectivity.

What We Think

Looking at the features, we can say the Vivo V23e 5G will be affordable compared to the Vivo V23 and the V23 Pro. The smartphone will compete with other mid-range devices at the same price range. However, the missing of higher refresh can be a downside for the Vivo V23e.

