Vivo V23e 5G Live Images Show Design Ahead Of February 21 Launch; Everything We Know

Vivo is all set to debut the Vivo V23e 5G on February 21 in India. The handset will sit with the Vivo V23 and the V23 Pro that were announced earlier this year in the country. The brand has already confirmed the design of the upcoming Vivo V23e. Now, the latest development has brought the live images of the Vivo V23e, revealing its design in full glory.

Vivo V23e 5G Live Images Reveal Design

The live images have been shared by MySmartPrice which shows the design of the smartphone. The phone is seen in two color options namely - Sunshine Gold and Midnight Blue. The Gold color variant of the Vivo V23e will have a shade of multiple colors. It is also said to be reflected when exposed to light.

Besides, Vivo's official site confirmed that the Vivo V23e 5G will ship with an Ultra-Slim Glass design. At the front, it will feature a waterdrop notch to house the front-facing camera sensor. On the other hand, the device will offer triple cameras at the rear panel which will be placed into a rectangular camera module. The camera setup will include a primary sensor, an ultra-wide-angle lens, and a macro camera.

Vivo did not reveal the features of the handset. However, the Vivo V23e is already available in the international market. So, we expect it will come with similar specs in India as the international variant.

Vivo V23e 5G Features In India

Starting with the camera, the triple-camera setup of the V23e will include a 50MP main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro shooter. For selfies and videos, there will be a 44MP front camera sensor. Moreover, the Vivo V23e 5G has a 6.44-inch AMOLED display with 1080 x 2400 pixels FHD+ resolution and an in-display fingerprint sensor for security.

Under the hood, the device will make use of the MediaTek Dimensity 810 chipset which also runs mid-range smartphones like the Lava Agni 5G and the Realme 8s 5G. The Vivo phone will come with 8GB RAM and 128GB onboard storage that will also support additional storage expansion of up to 1TB via a dedicated microSD card slot.

Additionally, the Vivo V23e will pack a 4,050 mAh battery unit with 44W fast charging support and run Android 11 based FunTouch OS 12. Other aspects will include 4GB extendable RAM and dual-SIM support, 5G, USB Type-C port, Bluetooth v5.1, and GPS for connectivity.

Vivo V23e 5G Expected Price In India

The Vivo V23e is said to come with a price tag of Rs. 25,990 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The phone was announced in a single variant in the international market. So, there is a chance it will also be available in a single storage configuration in India.

In terms of competition, the upcoming V23e 5G will compete with other mid-range devices at the same price range. However, we'll suggest our readers to take the pricing as a hint and stay tuned for Feb 21 launch.

