Vivo V27 Tipped to Feature MediaTek Dimensity 8200 SoC, High-End Sony Camera Sensors
If reports are to be believed, Vivo is planning to launch the Vivo V27 series in India. The Vivo V27 series will arrive as a successor to the Vivo V25, which was launched in September last year. The smartphone series is said to include the base Vivo V27 and the Vivo V27 Pro. According to a 91mobiles report, the Vivo V27 Pro will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8200 chipset. Additionally, the V27 series is rumored to sport high-end Sony primary cameras.
Vivo V27 Series: Rumored Features
According to the latest report, the Vivo V27 Pro model will feature theMediaTek Dimensity 8200 processor. Meanwhile, there's still no word on the processor that will power the base Vivo V27 model.
As for the design, the vanilla Vivo V27 will flaunt a curved display panel, a feature that's usually reserved for the Pro models. The Vivo V27 Pro will also sport a curved panel. Additionally, the Vivo V27 series will get a color-changing back panel.
The report also touches upon the imaging capabilities of the smartphone, stating that the upcoming V27 series will feature high-end Sony primary camera sensors. This is purported to offer improved night photography as well as low-light performance.
Vivo V27 Series: Rumored Launch Timeline
According to the report, Vivo is expected to release the Vivo V27 and V27 Pro by the end of February. It adds that the company is planning to launch a third model, the Vivo V27e, at a later date. Following the launch, the Vivo V27 series will be available for purchase via retail stores, Flipkart, and the Vivo India e-store.
As of now, Vivo hasn't revealed any details pertaining to the upcoming Vivo V27 series. We can expect to learn more about the smartphone series in the coming weeks.
