Vivo V5s gets a permanent price cut of Rs. 2,000 in India

After Xiaomi, it looks like Vivo is also dropping the price of its smartphones. The Chinese manufacturer has now announced that it is cutting down the price of Vivo V5s permanently by Rs. 2,000 in India.

After the price cut, the smartphone is now available at a price of Rs. 15,990. Vivo V5s was originally launched at a price of Rs. 18,990, and the handset had earlier received a price cut to Rs. 17,990, back in July. Now with the new price drop, the device has become even more affordable.

Besides, the company might be aiming to get closer to the sub-15,000 market in India and definitely take on competitors as well. Just this morning we reported that Xiaomi Mi A1 got a permanent price cut of Rs. 1000 and was available at Rs. 13,999 via mi.com and Flipkart.

However, in the case of Vivo, at the time of writing this article, on visiting Flipkart it listed the Vivo V5s at the usual price of Rs. 17,990. But the listing should be updated with revised pricing in the coming days. The news about the revised pricing has been shared by Mahesh Telecom, a Mumbai-based retailer for Vivo smartphones. The retailer has posted about the revised pricing on twitter, and a company representative has also confirmed the new pricing to Gadgets 360 as well.

In any case, if you are interested in the device here is what it has to offer.

Vivo V5s comes with a 5.5-inch HD display with a resolution of 720x1280 pixels. The smartphone is powered by a 1.5 GHz octa-core MediaTek MT6750 processor paired with 4GB of RAM. The handset offers 64GB of internal storage which is further expandable up to 256GB via microSD card.

As far as the cameras are concerned, Vivo V5s sports a 13-megapixel rear sensor with dual-LED flash. Up front, there is a 20-megapixel sensor along with a flash. The device is backed by a 3000mAh non-removable battery and it runs on FunTouch OS 3.0 based on top of Android v6.0 Marshmallow.

The dual-SIM smartphone offers connectivity options like Wi-Fi, GPS, Bluetooth, USB OTG, FM, 3G and 4G (with support for Band 40 used by some LTE networks in India). Sensors on the phone include compass magnetometer, proximity sensor, accelerometer, ambient light sensor, and gyroscope.

Vivo V5s measures 153.80 x 75.50 x 7.55 (height x width x thickness) and weigh 154.00 grams.