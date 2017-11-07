Vivo V7+ Energetic Blue variant to be launched on November 10

Vivo launched the Vivo V7+ in India at a price point of Rs. 21,990 in September. Initially, this smartphone was launched in Matte Black and Champagne Gold color variants but soon the Energetic Blue color variant will join these two.

The Twitter handle of Vivo India has posted a video teaser that the company will be introducing the Energetic Blue color variant of the Vivo V7+ on November 10 in the country. Alongside the company has also posted an Amazon link that hints that this variant of the smartphone will be available via the online retailer in the country.

The Vivo V7+ carries the credits for being the first smartphone to be launched with a 24MP moonlight selfie camera at the front. This 24MP selfie camera is accompanied with f/2.0 aperture, beauty mode on video calling and face beauty 7.0, and the ability to click group selfies and portraits. At its rear, the smartphone features a 16MP main camera with PDAF, LED flash and f/2.0 aperture.

Vivo V7+ flaunts a metal unibody design with dual U type antenna bands as seen on many other budget smartphones in the recent times. This kind of design as initially inspired from the Apple iPhone 7 launched last year.

The Vivo V7+ sports a 5.99-inch FullView HD display with a resolution 1440 x 720 pixels and 18:9 aspect ratio. The device has a screen-to-body ratio of 84.4 percent. Under its hood, there operates a 1.8GHz octa-core Snapdragon 450 SoC paired with Adreno 506 GPU, 4GB RAM and 64GB storage, which can be expanded up to 256GB using a microSD card. The device is the first one to be launched in India with the Snapdragon 450 SoC.

The Vivo smartphone runs Funtouch OS 3.2 and comes packed with 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi and dual SIM support. There is a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and facial recognition as well. A 3225mAh battery operates within the smartphone giving it a decent backup.