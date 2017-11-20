Vivo V7 with 24MP selfie camera launched in India: New rival of Oppo F5

As expected, Vivo today launched the Vivo V7 in India at an event in Gurugram. The smartphone was first launched in Indonesia on November 16.

As its name suggests, Vivo V7 is the smaller sibling of Vivo V7 Plus which was launched in India a couple of months back. There are two color variants of the V7; Gold and Matte Black. Talking about the differences between the Vivo V7 and V7 Plus, the former comes with a smaller screen as well as a smaller battery. The specs and features of the newly launched Vivo V7 are down below.

Design and display The Vivo V7 adorns a metal unibody design with dual U-Type Silver lines running across its edges. Due to the metal unibody and edge-to-edge screen with non-existent bezels, the smartphone has a stylish and premium appearance. Coming to the display, the smartphone is fitted with a 5.7-inch IPS FullView screen that delivers an HD resolution of 1,440×720 pixels and has the aspect ratio of 18:9. The bezels around the display are just 2.15mm in width. The screen to body ratio of the Vivo V7 is 83.6%. Needless to say, the device doesn't feature a physical home button as there is not enough space below the display. On the rear panel of the smartphone, there is a single camera lens accompanied by a LED flash and a square-shaped fingerprint scanner. You can see the Vivo branding at the center. Optics One of the key highlights of the Vivo V7 is its 24MP moonlight selfie camera that comes with an aperture of f/2. As implied by the aperture size of the front camera, users will be able to take superior quality pictures in low-light conditions. The camera has a special trick up its sleeve to render excellent selfies. The selfie camera also features several mode including Face Beauty 7.0, Natural Effect and Portrait Mode. The Face Beauty 7.0 comes into action even when users on on a video call. Additionally, there is a unique Face Access feature that lets users unlock their smartphone with facial recognition kind of feature. As for the rear camera, Vivo V7 uses a 16MP sensor with the same aperture size of f/2. Moreover, the rear camera is equipped with PDAF and Portrait Mode as well. What's inside? Under the hood, the Vivo V7 is driven by a 64-bit octa-core Qualcomm processor, which is the same Snapdragon 450 processor used in its Plus variant. The processor runs at a clock frequency of 1.8GHz, providing 20% extra power compared to the previous generation of processors as well as delivering a faster and smoother user experience. The Vivo V7 offers 4GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage space. The storage capacity can be further expanded up to 256GB via a microSD card. The device packs a standard 3,000mAh battery to keep the lights on. On the software front, the Vivo V7 arrives pre-installed with the company's own Funtouch OS 3.2, which is based on Android 7.1 Nougat. Additional information On the connectivity front, the Vivo V7 offers Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2, FM Radio, GLONASS, GPS, BeiDou, OTG and micro USB port. The phone measures 149.3×72.8×7.9mm and weighs 139 grams. Besides these, the smartphone also comes with some interesting features like Smart Split 3.0 and Clone App. The Smart Split 3.0 feature will help users perform multiple tasks simultaneously with ease. For example, if you are getting incoming text messages while watching a video, you will just have to click to split the screen view in half. You can also drag three fingers down on the screen to run other apps in split screen mode without pausing the video. The Clone App feature, on the other hand, helps to keep your personal and professional life separate by letting you use two accounts to sign in to the same social media app. Pricing and availability In India, Vivo V7 is priced at Rs. 18,990 and it is already up for pre-order exclusively on Flipkart. The e-commerce site is also offering many exciting pre-book offers. There is the No Cost EMI option of Rs. 1,584 per month. Customers will also get an one-time screen replacement offer for their Vivo V7. Besides this, customers can avail an extra Rs. 2,000 off on exchange. Flipkart is offering special offers for HDFC credit and debit card holders. Furthermore, BookMyShow is offering free couple movie vouchers for those who will pre-book the Vivo V7.