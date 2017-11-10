Vivo V7+ gets Energetic Blue paint job in India at Rs. 21,990

Earlier this week, we came across a video teaser posted by Vivo India on its official Twitter handle tipping that the company will launch the Energetic Blue color variant of the Vivo V7+ in the country on November 10.

As promised, Vivo has announced the Energetic Blue variant of the selfie-focused smartphone in India today at the same price of Rs. 21,990. Notably, the Vivo V7+ was launched in the country in September this year at the price point of Rs. 21,990. Initially, it was available in two color variants - Champagne Gold and Matte Black and now the third hue has been introduced.

Those who are interested in the Blue color variant of the Vivo V7+ can pre-book the smartphone that will be exclusive to the online retailer Amazon India starting from today.

The Vivo V7+ is the first smartphone to be launched with a 24MP moonlight selfie camera at the front. This camera is accompanied with beauty mode that will have its impact on both video calls and selfie shots. Also, there is f/2.0 aperture and the camera is capable of clicking groupfies and selfie portraits too. There is a 16MP rear camera on the Vivo smartphone and this sensor comes with PDAF, LED flash and a similar f/2.0 aperture.

The Vivo V7+ has a metal unibody design and there are dual U type antenna bands. The device bestows a 5.99-inch FullView HD display with 1440 x 720 pixel resolution and 18:9 aspect ratio as seen on many other smartphones launched this year. The hardware aspects of the Vivo smartphone comprise of an octa-core 1.8GHz Snapdragon 450 SoC paired with Adreno 506 graphics unit, 4GB RAM and 64GB storage space. This storage capacity can be expanded further up to 256GB with the help of a microSD card.

Besides being the first smartphone to be launched with a 24MP moonlight camera, the Vivo V7+ is the first one to be launched with a Snapdragon 450 processor in India. The smartphone runs the company's FuntouchOS 3.2 and has connectivity aspects such as 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2, and dual SIM support. The other aspects are a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, facial recognition capability to unlock the device and a 3225mAh battery.