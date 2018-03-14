Vivo V9 leak: Price, specifications, images

Vivo will be unveiling the Vivo V9 in India later this month. The smartphone has lately been subject to rumors due to its iPhone X-like design. It has been spotted on billboards and live images in the past. Yet again, live photos of the V9 and the phone's retail box have emerged online. Let's look at the new findings.

Uploaded by a Twitter user, the images confirm the design of Vivo V9. The smartphone will indeed come with a notch at the top just like the iPhone X. It will also feature an edge-to-edge display with minimal bezels. The retail box of the phone has the World Cup Russia 2018 logo and a text that says "Official Smartphone". Apparently, Vivo will be one of the sponsors of the tournament.

Further, there is a tagline that says, "Perfect Shot, Perfect View". This suggests that the Vivo V9's main USP will be its camera.

In a separate leak, the entire specs sheet of the Vivo V9 has been revealed. According to the leak, the smartphone will sport a 6.0-inch AMOLED full-HD+ display with the screen resolution of 1,080×2,160 pixels. Under the hood, it will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor, clubbed with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage space.

On the optics front, the V9 is said to flaunt a vertically arranged dual rear camera setup, which will comprise of a 12MP primary sensor and an 8MP secondary sensor. As for software, the phone is likely to run on Android 8.0 Oreo with FunTouch OS 4.0 on top right out of the box.

Additionally, the smartphone will reportedly feature a 24MP wide-angle selfie camera, which will be accompanied by a flash module. Other expected features onboard include Face Unlock, fingerprint sensor, a 3,250mAh battery with fast charging support, and 4G LTE.

As for the pricing, the V9 could cost around Rs. 24,000 in India. The smartphone is listed at IDR 4,999,000 (approximately Rs. 23,700) on an e-commerce website in Indonesia.

Vivo is also working on the successor of Vivo X20. Dubbed as the Vivo X21, the smartphone will come with an in-display fingerprint scanner.