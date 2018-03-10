Vivo V9 live images show the device in full glory

Vivo is prepping a couple of smartphones - the Vivo V9 and Vivo X21. The former is expected to be launched in India on March 27 while the latter is slated to be unveiled in China on March 19. The Vivo V9 has been spotted on billboards in Indonesia in the past. It is said that this device will be a successor to the Vivo V7 smartphone, which was launched late last year.

While we expect the Vivo V9 to be launched in India on March 27, a slew of live images of the device has hit the web. These images give us a hint at the presence of the dual rear cameras and notch at the top of the display as seen on the iPhone X. The images have been leaked by a Malaysian website amanz via GSMArena and these show off the Vivo V9 in all its glory.

We can see that the Vivo V9 sports a narrow bezel at the sides, top and bottom, as speculated earlier. There appears to be a cutout or notch at the top center of the display as on the Apple iPhone X. However, the notch is not seen clearly in the first shots due to the color of the wallpaper used. Though the last show shows the notch, it appears to be too blurry.

Dual cameras Also, there are dual cameras at the rear of the smartphone with the two lenses positioned vertically at the top left and the LED flash below them. Given that the bottom bezel is too narrow, we can see that the Vivo V9 will sport a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. Dual SIM support One of the images show that the smartphone from Vivo will support dual SIM capabilities. It seems to have a hybrid SIM card slot that will allow users to use either two SIM cards or a SIM card and a microSD card for additional storage. The other features those are revealed by the images are the presence of a micro USB port, a 3.5mm audio jack and an all-metal design. What to expect? From the already existing rumors, the Vivo V9 is expected to arrive with a 24MP selfie camera at the front. Though it is not clear, we can expect the camera to be accompanied by moonlight flash as seen on the Vivo V7 and V7+. The device is likely to get the power from a Snapdragon 660 SoC. The Vivo V9 is believed to be priced around Rs. 25,000 in the country.

