Vivo V9 with iPhone X-like notch to arrive in India on March 27

After the launch of the Vivo V7+ and V7 smartphones with a 24MP moonlight selfie camera back in late 2017, Vivo did not make any launches in the Indian market for a considerable time. Now, the company seems to be all set to launch a new smartphone in India as it has sent out media invites for a launch event to happen on March 27.

Though the company has not revealed the name of the upcoming smartphone, it looks like it could be the Vivo V9. It is likely to be the sequel to the Vivo V7 priced at Rs. 18,990 in India right now. According to an IANS report, the upcoming Vivo smartphone could feature an iPhone X-like notch. It is also speculated to be priced around Rs. 25,000.

Talking about the Vivo V9, the smartphone has been subjected to several leaks and rumors. The recent hands-on images of the V9 shows the smartphone with an iPhone X-like notch and dual camera setup. The display appears to be an edge-to-edge panel with the notch at the top. There are minimal bezels at the sides and a slim bottom as well. Given that it has a narrow bottom bezel, the fingerprint sensor is positioned at its rear.

Notably, the invite sent out by Vivo also shows the dual camera setup clearly. The Vivo V9 is believed to arrive with a 24MP selfie camera just like its predecessor. The device is believed to make use of an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC. It is said to run Android Oreo out of the box as well. For now, the other details regarding the alleged Vivo smartphone to be launched in India on March 27 remain unknown. We can expect to come across its complete specifications and pricing in the coming days.

In the meantime, we have been coming across rumors regarding another Vivo smartphone alleged to be called Vivo Apex. This one is said to be a flagship device featuring the powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC and an under-display fingerprint sensor. The mass production of the Vivo Apex is believed to debut in mid-2018.