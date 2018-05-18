Vivo V9 now available in Sapphire Blue; Price, specs, and availability

Vivo has introduced a Sapphire Blue colour variant of the recently launched Vivo V9 flagship smartphone in India. The smartphone is priced at INR 22,990, the Vivo V9 Sapphire Blue will be available across all offline stores from 18th May 2018 and will also be available online on Amazon.in and Vivo E-store from 21st May 2018.

The Sapphire Blue variant is another color option for Vivo V9. The smartphone comes with the same specification. It sports a 15.51 cm (6.3) FHD+ display, with an aspect ratio of 19:9 FullView Display 2.0 with an impressive 90% screen-to-body ratio. The phone comes with minimum bezels of just 1.75 mm provides a greater real estate for an immersive multimedia experiences to consumers. It offers a pixel density of 403ppi.

Speaking on the availability of the Vivo V9 Sapphire Blue, Kenny Zeng, Chief Marketing Officer, Vivo India, said, "The new Vivo V9 Sapphire Blue is a perfect combination of premium design and impeccable performance. The new variant presents our consumers with a smartphone that not only matches-up to their daily usage demands, but also their style quotient."

Selfie lovers will definitely like the Vivo V9. The smartphone is equipped with a large 24MP front camera that is capable of taking crisp and detailed images. Vivo has also injected the camera with the power of Artificial Intelligence that makes appropriate and relevant beautification enhancements whenever required to click great selfies.

The smartphone is equipped with a dual camera setup at its back. There is a 16MP primary sensor and a 5MP secondary sensor to create a Bokeh effect. The rear camera is capable of recording videos in the 4K format at 30fps.

The camera app also offers a slew of modes and filters such as Face Beauty video call, HDR, AR stickers, Portrait lighting effect to let users experiment.

The V9 is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 626 SoC coupled with 4GB of DDR3 RAM with 64GB of inbuilt storage, expandable via a microSD card slot (up to 256GB).

On the connectivity part the phone offers, 4G VoLTE, dual-band Wi-Fi (2.4GHz and 5GHz), Bluetooth v4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a Micro-USB port. Sensors onboard include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, and a proximity sensor.