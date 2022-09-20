Vivo X Fold+ 5G Officially Teased; Zeiss Cameras, Improved Hinge Touted News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Vivo is among the few OEMs working on foldable phones. The brand has already released the Vivo X Fold 5G foldable phone, and it looks like it will soon have an upgrade. The upcoming Vivo X Fold+ 5G phone was officially teased by a company executive, suggesting an imminent launch with several upgrades.

Vivo X Fold+ 5G Features Teased

The update comes from the Vice President of Vivo, Jia Jingdong, who shared the dual screens of the upcoming Vivo X Fold+ 5G on Weibo. It was confirmed that the upcoming foldable phone will draw power from the Snapdragon 8+ Gen1 processor, feature an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor, and flaunt a 120Hz display.

It was also confirmed that the Vivo X Fold+ 5G will feature a powerful camera setup powered by Zeiss. The Vivo exec also talks about the improved hinge mechanism and claims the upcoming foldable phone has undergone 300,000 folds as part of testing. Plus, it has also received a certification from TUV Rheinland.

The Weibo post shared by Jingdong says the imaging processor has been significantly improved on the upcoming Vivo X Fold+ 5G. The upgraded algorithms for the camera have been jointly developed by Zeiss and Vivo.

Vivo X Fold+ 5G Launching Soon?

Apart from the official teasers, a few tipsters have shared a few details of the upcoming Vivo X Fold+ 5G. For one, rumors suggest the upcoming foldable phone will feature a 4,730 mAh battery paired with 80W wired charging and 50W wireless charging support.

A few leaks suggest a Zeiss T coating for the Vivo X Fold+ 5G cameras. It was also rumored to feature an alert slider and punch-hole cutout for both internal and external displays. Speaking of the display, the upcoming Vivo X Fold+ 5G dual displays are said to feature a 19 DisplayMate A+ certification.

Another leak suggests the Vivo X Fold+ 5G will launch on September 26 in China. The upcoming phone will allegedly open for pre-bookings from September 21. More details and official teasers are expected to show up ahead of the launch.

Related: Vivo X Fold S tipped

Best Mobiles in India