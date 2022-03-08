Vivo X Fold Design Schematics Leaked; Quad Cameras, Punch-Hole Outer Display Revealed News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Vivo has been expanding its product offering with a wide range of new devices. One of the rumored devices is the alleged Vivo X Fold. As the name suggests, this is Vivo's foldable smartphone, which will reportedly launch this year in China. A new leak now reveals the design schematics and renders of the alleged Vivo X Fold.

Vivo X Fold Design Revealed

Popular tipster Digital Chat Station has revealed the renders and design details of the upcoming Vivo X Fold. Going by this leak, the alleged Vivo foldable smartphone is seen with a punch-hole cutout at the top center of the outer display, which will likely house a camera sensor.

One can also spot the curved edges on the alleged Vivo X Fold, which aims to provide a more immersive viewing experience. Additionally, one can see the large rectangular module for the rear cameras. It looks like there are four cutouts for a quad-camera setup at the rear. Reports suggest the upcoming Vivo X Fold could include a periscope sensor with a maximum zoom feature.

Reports also suggest there could be a 50MP wide primary sensor, a 48MP ultra-wide camera, and a 12MP portrait lens on the upcoming Vivo X Fold. Plus, one can also see smaller cutouts, which could be for the microphone and other proximity sensors.

That said, the leaked design of the foldable phone from Vivo doesn't reveal the inner design, which means we don't know what this foldable phone will look like when opened fully. Previous leaks suggest there's another punch-hole cutout on the inner display that could hold another camera sensor.

Vivo X Fold Launch: What To Expect?

Several details of the upcoming Vivo X Fold are still under wraps. Rumors suggest the Vivo foldable phone will draw power from the Snapdragon 8 Gen1 chipset. It could pack an 8-inch inner display with a QHD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate while the outer display could offer an FHD+ resolution.

The upcoming Vivo X Fold will go up against other foldable phones in the market like the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, Oppo Find N, and so on. We expect the Vivo X Fold will first launch in China before making its way to the global markets, including India.

