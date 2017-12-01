Vivo X20 King of Glory Anniversary Limited Edition goes official

Vivo launched the X20 and X20 Plus on September 21. The company then introduced a couple of special edition variants of the X20 including the All-Black Mars Edition and, Black and Gold color models.

Towards the end of October, Vivo had hinted that it would soon be launching a King of Glory Edition for the X20. Now, the company has officially announced the Vivo X20 King of Glory Anniversary Limited Edition in China. Unlike the regular variant of the smartphone, this new variant carries 6GB of RAM. As far as the pricing is concerned, it will be available for 3,498 Yuan (approximately Rs. 34,127) in China from December 8 onwards.

The Vivo X20 King of Glory Anniversary Limited Edition celebrates the anniversary of the worldwide popular multiplayer online battle game. As usual with these special editions, the new variant comes mostly with aesthetic upgrades only. The specifications though remains the same as the standard Vivo X20.

Talking more about the Vivo X20 King of Glory Anniversary Limited Edition has a V-shaped top portion at its rear panel, which is Red in color. Apparently, the Red part stands for passion and vitality, while the remaining Black part represents Calm and Strength at the same time. There is a gold-plated logo of the game at the center of the rear panel. If you go south, you can also see Vivo's gold-plated logo.

Moreover, the FunTouch OS running on the Vivo X20 King of Glory Anniversary Limited Edition is heavily customized with the game's theme. However, no other specification has been changed.

As a reminder, the X20 sports a 6.01-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display with 2160×1080 pixel resolution and 18:9 aspect ratio. The display is further protected by a 2.5D curved glass on top.

Under its hood, the phone is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC paired with Adreno 512 GPU. In terms of optics, the device boasts of a 12MP + 5MP dual camera setup with OIS, f/1.8 aperture, and LED flash. Up front, there is a 12MP selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture and soft LED flash.

The connectivity features offered by the Vivo X20 include 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS and dual SIM support. The battery capacity of the device is 3,245mAh along with fast charging capability.

Via