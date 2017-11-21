Vivo V7 First Impressions: Looks good and clicks excellent selfies

24MP front-facing camera that captures excellent selfies

Like the Vivo V7 Plus, the new smartphone is also aimed at selfie lovers and features a 24MP front-facing camera. The camera has f/2.0 aperture and comes with a Portrait mode that can create Bokeh effects in the selfies you capture based on software algorithms.

The front camera is also accompanied with a flashlight, which Vivo calls ‘Moonlight Glow'. We have tested the similar set of optics on Vivo V7 Plus in September, 2017 and the new smartphone matches the performance and image output. Some selfies do look artificial but that is something you can control with the built-in camera controls.

Self portraits come out really well from the 24MP front camera where colors look vivid and images have ample detailing with good contrast levels. The camera also offers Face Beauty 7.0 that removes unwanted blemishes to deliver crisp and appealing selfies.

You can also capture group selfies with a dedicated mode built right into the front camera interface. It is worth mentioning that Vivo V7 also comes equipped with Face recognition technology that can be used to unlock the handset.