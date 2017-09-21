Vivo X20 with dual selfie cameras now spotted in hands-on video

We are just a few hours away from the launch of Vivo X20 in China. Even though the official launch is yet to happen, all the specs and features of the smartphone have been leaked.

Now, the device has been spotted again in a leaked hands-on video just ahead of its launch. The brief video shows both the front and rear panel of the alleged Vivo X20. While we have seen hands-on images of the smartphone earlier, it has appeared in a video for the first time. The video shows the smartphone sporting a Gray hue but there should be more color variants of the Vivo X20.

As shown in the video, despite featuring a full-screen design the Vivo X20 is not a completely bezel-less smartphone. The display is surrounded by White colored bezels. However, the bezels are quite thin, especially the side bezels.

Moving on, you can clearly see the dual selfie cameras on the top bezel. The top bezel also holds the earpiece. Whereas the bottom bezel is empty.

Coming to the rear panel, there is the dual camera setup in a horizontal housing. The dual cameras are placed at the top left corner with the LED flash lying inwardly by its side. Other than that, you can see the square shaped fingerprint scanner at the back. The Vivo branding can also be seen a little below the fingerprint scanner.

Needless to say, the camera department is the most highlighted aspect of the Vivo X20. Currently, there is hardly any smartphone with four cameras. That being said, another Chinese brand Huawei is soon expected to launch the Huawei G10 featuring four cameras.