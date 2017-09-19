Vivo X20 retail box leaks ahead of launch confirming key specs

Vivo X20 is slated to be unveiled officially on September 21. We know a majority of the features and specifications of this smartphone as the official teasers have revealed the details since long.

The recent regarding the Vivo X20 comes from Weibo (via: GSMArena) in the form of photos. A couple of photos of what appears to be the Vivo X20 retail box has been leaked as the company is preparing to shop the stock to the authorized retailers. The pictures show the back of the box and the specifications of the smartphone awaiting its launch.

The Vivo X20 seems to have a white retail box with the brand name as well as the model name written on it at the front. But the front of the box seems to miss out on an image of the phone. The picture confirms that there will be a 6-inch display with 2K resolution and 18:9 aspect ratio. Lately, we have been seeing many smartphones launch with this kind of a screen and the Vivo X20 shouldn't come as a surprise.

The retail box image also confirms that the Vivo X20 will make use of an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC. The RAM and storage space details remain unknown for now. On the imaging front, the Vivo smartphone is believed to arrive with dual 12MP cameras at its rear and a 24MP front-facing selfie snapper as seen on the Vivo V7+. The selfie camera is said to come with the Face Wake feature that is a new face unlock technology. To render an enhanced audio performance, the smartphone is said to feature an AK4376A chip on board.

Besides the regular variant, Vivo previously teased an all-black Mars Intelligence Agency Special Edition model that should have a different retail box instead of the white one seen above. We can get more information as and when the device is unveiled on Thursday.