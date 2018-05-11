Vivo X21i specifications and design leaked online

We recently covered a story on the Vivo X21 UD coming to India for a price of Rs 34,999. And now, we have some insights about the next iteration of the Vivo X21 moniker called as the Vivo X21i, which looks like a more affordable version of the original iteration. According to official listing on TENAA, the device is expected to launch in China in the upcoming days, which has a similar design as of the original Vivo X21. Considering all these elements, the Vivo X21i looks like an affordable version of the premium Vivo X21 with some cost-cutting measures.

Design

There is nothing new in terms of design. If you have seen the original Vivo X21, the smartphone looks exactly similar to the Vivo X21. The Vivo X21i has an all-glass sandwich design with a metallic mid-frame for structural rigidity. On the front, the phone has an edge-to-edge display with an iPhone X style on the top, which houses the main earpiece and a front-facing camera.

Specifications

The Vivo X21i has a 6.28 inch OLED display with a 19:9 aspect ratio. The display offers FHD+ 2280 x 1080px resolution with 400 ppi. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Helio P60 Octa-core chipset with 6 GB of RAM and 64 GB onboard flash storage. As a matter of fact, the upcoming Realme is also powered by the same chipset, which is expected to cost a lot lesser than the Vivo's offering.

In terms of camera capabilities, the device has a dual primary camera setup with a 12 MP RGB sensor and a 5 MP secondary depth sensor, which will enable the smartphone to achieve portrait mode photos or images with varied depth of field. The smartphone uses a 24 MP front-facing selfie camera, which is most likely to support face unlock.

The device has a 3170 mAh Li-ion sealed battery and runs on the latest Android 8.1 Oreo OS with custom UI on the top. Considering the set of specifications that the Vivo X21i is offering, the device is expected to priced anywhere in the vicinity of $300 (Rs 19,000) in China.