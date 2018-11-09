Vivo X21s announced with waterdrop notch for Rs. 26,000

Vivo has announced the launch of a new smartphone called Vivo X21s. It is a variant of the company's flagship X21 unveiled in March this year. The smartphone comes with a relatively bigger battery and a larger display in comparison to that of the X21. As of now, there is no word regarding the launch of this device outside China.

Vivo X21s specifications

This new Vivo smartphone bestows a 3D glass back, a waterdrop notch display and an in-display fingerprint sensor. The device flaunts a 6.41-inch Super AMOLED display with a FHD+ resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels. The waterdrop notch on top of the screen contributes to an aspect ratio of 19.5:9. And, there is an in-display fingerprint sensor as well on this smartphone.

At its heart, the Vivo X21s makes use of an octa-core Snapdragon 660 AIE chipset paired with 6GB RAM and 128GB of default storage space. There is support for expandable storage using a microSD card. With its proprietary Dual-Turbo technology, this Vivo phone accelerates the CPU and GPU performance while gaming.

The device runs Android 8.1 Oreo topped with the company's FunTouch 4.5 UI. The other notable features include Jovi AI assistant and Game Mode. The imaging aspects include a dual-camera at its rear with a 12MP primary camera with f/1.8 aperture and 5MP secondary camera with f/2.4 aperture. There are features such as AI scene recognition, AI beauty mode and AI portrait mode. The selfie camera is 24.8MP sensor with f/2.2 aperture. There is an IR camera for facial recognition even in the dark.

The other goodies of the Vivo X21s include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a 3.5mm audio jack, 4G LTE and a micro USB 2.0 port. The device gets the power from a 3400mAh battery with support for dual-engine flash charging.

Price and availability

Vivo X21s has been launched in two color variants - Millennium Pink and Starry Night Black. The device is priced at 2498 yuan (approx. Rs. 26,000). As mentioned above, there is no word regarding the release date of this smartphone outside the Chinese market.