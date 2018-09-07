Vivo X23 announced with 8GB RAM, in-display fingerprint sensor and more

Vivo has announced its latest smartphone X23 in the X series. The company has made the announcement during an event in China. The smartphone comes under the top-end category and is powered by Snapdragon 670. The highlight of the phone is its IR face unlock feature and AI beautify technology. Here is the detailed information on the specification and price of the Vivo X23.

Vivo X23 specifications

Vivo X23 flaunts a 6.41-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display with the resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels. The screen carries an aspect ratio of 19.5:9. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 670 SOC, based on a 10nm processor with Adreno 615 GPU.

The smartphone is backed by an 8GB of RAM and comes with the internal storage of 128GB. It also supports dual SIM and runs on Funtouch OS 4.5 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo).

On the optical front, the smartphone features dual camera setup with the combination of a 12MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash, Sony IMX363 sensor, f/1.8 aperture, 1/2.8″ sensor, 1.4μm aperture, a secondary 13MP camera with 125° wide-angle lens. At the front, the X23 houses a 12MP camera sensor with f/2.0 aperture, for selfies and video calls.

The connectivity part includes dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz / 5GHz) 2×2 MIMO, Bluetooth 5 LE, GPS + GLONASS, 3.5mm audio jack, and AK-4377A amplifier. The dimensions of the phone are 157.68 × 74.06 × 7.47mm and it weighs around 160.5grams. Apart from all these, the flagship also sports an in-display fingerprint scanner.

The Vivo X23 has a 3D glass body, and the company's owned Jovi AI. The fourth-generation in-display fingerprint sensor is capable of unlocking the phone in 0.35 seconds. The smartphone is fueled by a 3,400mAh non-removable battery with 22.5W fast charging support.

The Vivo X23 comes in Phantom Purple, Phantom Red and Midnight Blue color options along with Fashion Purple and Fashion Orange colors with Vivo logo on the back. The smartphone comes with a price tag of 3498 Yuan (US$ 512 / ₹ 36,830 approx) and it will go on sale in China from September 14th.