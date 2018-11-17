Vivo X23 Symphony Edition with an in-display fingerprint sensor officially launched for Rs 28,000

Vivo has launched a new selfie-centric smartphone, the Vivo X23 Symphony Edition with a massive 24.8 MP front-facing selfie camera. The smartphone has a premium design with a tiny notch. Here are the complete details on the latest selfie-centric smartphone from Vivo.

Vivo X23 Symphony Edition price and availability

The Vivo X23 Symphony Edition will be available from the 23rd of November. The Symphony Edition with 6 GB RAM comes with a price tag of 2798 Yuan or Rs 28,000. Except for the amount of RAM, the Vivo X23 Symphony Edition has a lot of similarities to the original Vivo X23, which was launched a few months before.

Vivo X23 Symphony Edition specifications

One more interesting feature about the Vivo X23 Symphony Edition offers is the design. The smartphone comes with a new color shade with a hint of pink and pearl white color, and the X23 Symphony Edition is the first smartphone to launch with this color scheme.

The Vivo X23 Symphony Edition comes with a 6.41-inch OLED display with 2.5D curved tempered glass protection with an in-display fingerprint sensor. The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 AIE SoC with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB of internal storage.

The device has a dual camera setup with a 12 MP RGB sensor with an f/1.8 aperture and a 13 MP wide-angle lens with a wide viewing angle of 125-degrees. On the front, the device has a 24.8 MP selfie camera with 1080p video recording capability.

The smartphone runs on Android 8.1 Oreo-based custom OS with additional connectivity features like dual-channel Wi-Fi, 4G LTE, VoLTE and Bluetooth 5.0. The device has a 3500 mAh battery with a micro USB port for charging and data syncing. As of now, there is no information on either pricing or the launch of the Vivo X23 Symphony Edition what so ever.