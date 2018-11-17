ENGLISH

Vivo X23 Symphony Edition with an in-display fingerprint sensor officially launched for Rs 28,000

Vivo X23 Symphony Edition comes with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage

    Vivo has launched a new selfie-centric smartphone, the Vivo X23 Symphony Edition with a massive 24.8 MP front-facing selfie camera. The smartphone has a premium design with a tiny notch. Here are the complete details on the latest selfie-centric smartphone from Vivo.

    Vivo X23 Symphony Edition launched for Rs 28,000

     

    Vivo X23 Symphony Edition price and availability

    The Vivo X23 Symphony Edition will be available from the 23rd of November. The Symphony Edition with 6 GB RAM comes with a price tag of 2798 Yuan or Rs 28,000. Except for the amount of RAM, the Vivo X23 Symphony Edition has a lot of similarities to the original Vivo X23, which was launched a few months before.

    Vivo X23 Symphony Edition specifications

    One more interesting feature about the Vivo X23 Symphony Edition offers is the design. The smartphone comes with a new color shade with a hint of pink and pearl white color, and the X23 Symphony Edition is the first smartphone to launch with this color scheme.

    The Vivo X23 Symphony Edition comes with a 6.41-inch OLED display with 2.5D curved tempered glass protection with an in-display fingerprint sensor. The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 AIE SoC with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB of internal storage.

    The device has a dual camera setup with a 12 MP RGB sensor with an f/1.8 aperture and a 13 MP wide-angle lens with a wide viewing angle of 125-degrees. On the front, the device has a 24.8 MP selfie camera with 1080p video recording capability.

    The smartphone runs on Android 8.1 Oreo-based custom OS with additional connectivity features like dual-channel Wi-Fi, 4G LTE, VoLTE and Bluetooth 5.0. The device has a 3500 mAh battery with a micro USB port for charging and data syncing. As of now, there is no information on either pricing or the launch of the Vivo X23 Symphony Edition what so ever.

    Story first published: Saturday, November 17, 2018, 13:00 [IST]
