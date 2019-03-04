Vivo X27 spotted on a television show with a pop-up selfie cam: Expected specs News oi-Vivek Vivo X27 has a triple rear-camera setup

Vivo might soon launch yet another smartphone with a pop-up selfie camera, dubbed as the Vivo X27 and the smartphone was recently spotted on a Chinese television show.

From the initial inspection, the Vivo X27 looks a lot like the Vivo V15 Pro, which was recently launched in India for Rs 28,000, making it the most affordable smartphone with a pop-up selfie camera.

The smartphone was spotted on a television show called "Happy Camp", and the entire back of the smartphone was showcased for a brief moment.

Vivo X27 specifications

According to the speculations, the Vivo X27 comes with a 6.39-inch OLED display with FHD+ resolution and supports an in-display fingerprint sensor. An unknown Octa-core processor clocked at 2.2 GHz frequency powers the smartphone with 8 GB of RAM. The smartphone is expected to come in 128 GB or 256 GB of internal storage.

The Vivo X27 is said to come with a triple camera setup with a 48 MP primary sensor (probably Samsung ISOCELL GM-1) with a 13 MP secondary sensor (super wide angle lens) and a 5 MP depth sensor. The smartphone might carry a 16 MP selfie camera with 1080p video recording capability.

The smartphone has a gradient design like the Vivo V15 Pro, and the Vivo X27 is also expected to come with a polycarbonate design, which looks like an all-glass design, which will reduce the cost of manufacturing.

The Vivo X27 will run on a 3920 mAh Li-ion non-user replaceable battery with support for fast charging via USB type C port. The device will run on custom FunTouch OS on top of Android 9 Pie OS.

As of now, there is no information on the pricing of the Vivo X27. Considering the price of the Vivo V15 Pro, the Vivo X27 is expected to be priced well under Rs 30,000 or 3000 Yuan.

