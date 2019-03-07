ENGLISH

    Vivo X27 with pop-up selfie camera pegged for March 29 launch

    Similar to the Vivo V15 Pro and Vivo Nex, the key highlight of the Vivo X27 will also be its pop-up selfie camera.

    While the Chinese smartphone manufacturer Vivo has already launched a bunch of smartphones for the masses, it has started working on its next offerings for the masses. The latest Vivo smartphone in the making is said to be the Vivo X27 which is a successor of the company's previously launched Vivo X23.

    Vivo X27 with pop-up selfie camera pegged for March 29 launch

     

    Similar to the Vivo V15 Pro and Vivo Nex, the key highlight of the Vivo X27 will also be its pop-up selfie camera. It appears that Vivo is going to opt for the pop-up selfie design for a number of its smartphones going forward as this feature is prominent on the new Vivo smartphones. Now, the company has revealed the official launch date of the upcoming Vivo X27 smartphone.

    Vivo has now confirmed that the Vivo X27 will be launched in the company's hometown China. The smartphone will be announced in the Chinese market on March 19, 2019. This information was shared by the company on the Chinese website Weibo.

    The company has only shared the teaser of the Vivo X27 launch and has not revealed any specifications which the smartphone will offer. Considering that this would be a successor to the Vivo X23, we can expect the device to be a mid-range offering by the company.

    As mentioned earlier, the Vivo X27 smartphone has been appearing over the web via leaks and rumors. In recent events, the smartphone was spotted on a Chinese television add sporting a pop-up selfie camera. Prior to that, the smartphone also made its way to the mobile certification platform TENNA.

    The device was listed with a model number Vivo V1829A/T. The complete specifications of the smartphone are yet to be released and we are waiting for some more reports to emerge on the same. Stay tuned with us for more updates on the upcoming Vivo X27 smartphone.

    Story first published: Thursday, March 7, 2019, 12:45 [IST]
