Vivo X50 Stable Android 11-Based Funtouch OS 11 Update Released In India

Vivo had announced the Android 11 roadmap for its smartphone lineups last month. The company had shared a tweet confirming the list of smartphones that will be receiving the Android 11 update. A few Vivo smartphones have been updated to the new Android version post the announcement. The latest one to join the bandwagon is the Vivo X50. The brand has released the stable Funtouch OS 11-based Android 11 to the handset in India. This comes right ahead of the suggested Vivo X50 Pro+ launch in the country.

Vivo X50 Android 11 Update Released In India

The Vivo X50 has started receiving the stable Android 11 with Funtouch OS update in India. A report via PiunikiaWeb confirms this information. The report suggests that the company has released this update to a bunch of users in the initial phase. If there isn't any bug or issue affecting the Vivo X50 units post the update, a mass rollout would be completed then.

The company had earlier confirmed this update will be for the Vivo V19 in India around the same timeline. However, the V19 had received the update before the X50 in the country. An update notification will be sent to respective users. However, since this update is being pushed out in batches, this update, it will take a while for the mass rollout to be complete.

Just to recap, the device was launched with a 6.5-inch AMOLED display with 1080 x 2376 pixels FHD+ resolution. The premium mid-range smartphone uses the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor paired up with Adreno 620 GPU. It ships with 8GB RAM and up to 256GB storage capacity.

The device features a 48MP primary camera at the rear with an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor for imaging. The device has another 8MP sensor and a 13MP camera with an f/2.5 aperture. The device features a 32MP selfie camera packed inside a punch-hole design.

