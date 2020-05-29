Vivo X50 Pro 5G Complete Specifications Leaked; Launch Imminent News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Vivo has launched a bunch of mid-range smartphones already this year and has a few lined up for the coming months. The Vivo X50 is one such handset that has been tipped to be under development a couple of times. Its features and renders have also been shared online multiple times. But now, the Vivo X50 Pro has been spotted online and its complete specifications have also been revealed.

Vivo X50 Pro Expected Hardware And Software Features

The Vivo X50 Pro's leaked hardware suggests it to be another mid-range 5G smartphone by the company. The handset will be powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor. This processor drives some of the popular mid-range devices such as the Xiaomi Redmi K30 5G, Moto Edge, and the LG Velvet.

The smartphone is said to arrive with 8GB RAM and 128GB/256GB storage configuration. We currently don't have information on the expandable storage capacity of this device. The leaked spec-sheet also gives insight into the camera hardware.

According to the leak, the Vivo X50 Pro will be sporting a quad-camera setup which will be accommodating a 48MP Sony IMX598 sensor. The main lens is said to be clubbed with an 8MP periscope sensor, a 13MP telephoto sensor with 2x zoom, and an 8MP sensor for ultra-wide-angle shots.

The smartphone is said to feature a 6.56-inch display which will be an OLED panel delivering an FHD+ resolution. The display is expected to feature curved edges and will sport a punch-hole design. The company is likely to fit a 32MP camera up front to capture selfies and for video calling.

The smartphone will also offer NFC support and is expected to come with a USB Type-C port and a 3.5mm headphone jack connectivity option. The handset is further said to be powered by a 4,135 mAh battery which will be backed by 33W fast charging technology.

While the company has not confirmed the arrival of the X50 Pro, the standard model has been tipped to debut on June 1. There could be a possibility that Vivo announces the Pro model around the same timeline.

If the leaks are to believed, then the X50 Pro could launch with CNY 3,998 price tag which is roughly around Rs. 42,336 in Indian currency. The pricing does seem to be on the higher side for a brand like Vivo. But, this is just a leak and it is advised to take as a grain of salt.

