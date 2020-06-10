ENGLISH

    Vivo X50 Pro India Launch Likely Scheduled For Mid-July

    By
    |

    Vivo recently unveiled its mid-range 5G smartphone series dubbed the X50 in China. The Vivo X50 and the X50 Pro were announced in this new series and are packed with features like quad-rear camera, punch-hole display with an FHD+ resolution. Both the devices were expected to hit the Indian market, but no specific timeline was revealed. However, a new report online suggests the launch of the Pro model next month in the country.

    Vivo X50 Pro India Launch Likely Scheduled For Mid-July

     

    When Will Vivo X50 Pro Launch In India?

    As per a report via 91Mobiles, the Vivo X50 Pro will be launched in India by mid-July. Sadly, no official date has been confirmed as of now. The publication got this information via some retail sources. Also, the availability of the device is said to be dependent on the COVID-19 lockdown situation.

    As of now, there is no word on its pricing. The cost of this handset will be one of the major factors determining its success in India. Considering it is a mid-range offering, we can expect it to land under Rs. 30,000 in India. But, that's just a speculation and we will have to wait for the company to give out the details.

    Vivo X50 Pro Hardware And Software Features

    The Vivo X50 Pro features a 6.65-inch AMOLED display with an FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2376 pixels. The display comes with HDR10+ certification and offers a 92.6 percent-screen-to-body ratio. The display also integrates a fingerprint scanner for biometric authentication.

    For photography, the device comes with a 48MP primary sensor which is combined with a 13MP sensor, and a set of 8MP sensors (telephoto and macro lens). The highlight of this handset is the gimbal-like video stabilization feature which is claimed to capture super-steady videos. To click selfies, the punch-hole upfront incorporates a 32MP snapper.

     

    The handset is powered by the Snapdragon 765G processor combined with Adreno 620 GPU. The device comes with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB native storage. As for the software, the device runs on Android 10 OS layered with a custom Fun Touch OS. The unit is powered by a 33W fast charging supported 4,315 mAh battery unit.

    Story first published: Wednesday, June 10, 2020, 21:32 [IST]
