Vivo X50, V19 Receive Price Cut In India: Check New Price Details News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Vivo has announced a permanent price cut for the Vivo X50 and the V19 smartphones in India. As per offline retail sources, the new prices will be applicable starting from today (February 1). The Vivo X50 has received a price cut of Rs. 5,000 which brings the price down to Rs. 29,990 from Rs. 34,990 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option. The high-end model with 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage variant is now available for Rs. 32,990 instead of Rs. 37,990.

On the other hand, the Vivo V19 is now available for Rs. 21,990 instead of the original price of Rs. 24,990 for the 8GB + 128GB option, while the 8GB RAM + 256GB option will now cost Rs. 24,990. However, the new prices seem to be appliable for only offline stores. The e-commerce sites such as Amazon, Flipkart are showing the original price tag of the handsets.

Vivo X50 Features

In terms of features, the Vivo X50 has a 6.56-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a resolution of 2376 x 1080 pixels. The phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 processor paired with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB storage option. It packs a 4,200 mAh battery which supports 33W fast charging.

For imaging, there is a quad-camera setup which includes a 48MP primary lens, 13MP sensor, 8MP ultra-wide lens, and 5MP macro sensor. For selfies and videos, it sports a 32MP selfie camera.

Vivo V19 Features

As per features, the Vivo V19 runs the Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 processor and packs a 4,500 mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. Upfront, it bestows a 6.44-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display. For cameras, the Vivo V19 has a quad rear camera setup comprising of a 48MP primary lens, an 8MP wide-angle lens, a pair of 2MP depth and macro sensors.

Via

Best Mobiles in India