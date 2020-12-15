Vivo X60 5G Live Images Reveal Triple-Camera Setup, Color Options Ahead Of Launch News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Vivo X60 5G series is all set to debut on December 29, and the company has been releasing a couple of teasers and posters. Now, the live, hands-on images of the Vivo X60 5G have appeared on Weibo. The new live images look like official promo teasers that reveal the design of the Vivo X60 5G series.

Vivo X60 5G Live Images Spotted

Previously, Vivo confirmed the launch of the Vivo X60 series comprising the base Vivo X60 5G model, along with the Pro and Pro+ models. The new live images reveal the vanilla variant of the Vivo X60 5G, giving us a clearer picture of its rear panel. The images reveal a USB Type-C port and a speaker grille, but seem to skip the headphone jack.

Going into the details, one can see that the Vivo V60 5G featuring a sleek chassis that is speculated to be the thinnest 5G smartphone from the company. One can also spot the unique AG glass body giving off a matte finish for the rear panel. The triple-camera setup in the rectangle module is also evident.

Speaking of the cameras, the Vivo X60 5G series is said to include camera sensors from Zeiss optics. The cameras are also said to include gimbal stabilization and Night Vision 2.0. The live images reveal three color options for the upcoming smartphone, which look like grey, white, and an aurora gradient shade.

Vivo X60 5G: What To Expect

The Vivo X60 5G series has been spotted at several certification and benchmark listings, giving us an idea of what to expect. The upcoming series will be the first to draw power from the Samsung Exynos 1080 chipset. It's also possible that the phone could launch with the Snapdragon 875 chipset in select markets.

The live images of the smartphones don't reveal the front display, however, they are expected to feature an AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. With the launch just a few days away, we expect to see more official teasers from the company, including the number of models in the series.

