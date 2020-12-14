Vivo X60 5G Series Launch Officially Teased; Processor, Camera Details Revealed News oi-Tanaya Dutta

We already know that the Vivo X60 series is in pipeline. The upcoming series is likely to include the Vivo X60 5G and the X60 Pro 5G. Now, the launch of the Vivo X60 5G series has been officially teased. The official teaser image is showing the design of both handsets including the processor, camera, and more. Further, the launch of the Vivo X60 series is tipped for December 29.

Vivo X60 5G Series Details

The teaser image reveals that the Vivo X60 5G will come with a triple camera setup, while the Pro model will feature quad cameras. However, both devices will offer Zeiss optics, Ultra-Stable Micro-Head Camera sensors, and Night Vision 2.0. Besides, the upcoming series might also feature gimbal stabilization like its predecessor the Vivo X50 Pro.

Both the devices are said to be the slimmest 5G phones from the company so far. The teaser image further shows that the Vivo X60 5G series will be offered in grey, white, and gradient color options. Previously, the live image of the handset leaked online, revealing its front design. The Vivo X60 might feature a flat-screen while the Vivo X60 Pro is expected to sport a curved display. Both phones will have a punch-hole cutout design for the selfie camera.

In terms of software, Vivo might offer its Origin OS on both handsets and will run Android 11. The Vivo X60 5G series is likely to come with the newly announced Samsung Exynos 1080 chipset. However, another tipster claimed that the Vivo X60 Pro will pack the Snapdragon 875 SoC. In addition, the base model of the series is tipped to be priced starting at CNY 3,500 (around Rs. 39,400).

Moreover, there are rumors the Vivo X60 series will include another handset called the Vivo X60s 5G. However, the company is yet to reveal any information regarding the device.

Via

Best Mobiles in India