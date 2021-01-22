Vivo X60 Pro+ With Snapdragon 888 SoC Goes Official: Specifications, Price News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Vivo has announced the X60 Pro as the latest flagship phone in the X60 series which also comprises the Vivo X60 and the X60 Pro. However, the Vivo X60 Pro+ is the first phone from the series to run the Snapdragon 888 SoC. Other features of the device include Zeiss cameras, 55W fast charging, and more.

Vivo X60 Pro+ Price And Sale

The price of the Vivo X60 Pro+ starts at CNY 4,998 (around Rs. 56,400) for the base model with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage, while the high-end model with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant will cost CNY 5,998 (around Rs. 67,700). The smartphone comes in Classic Orange and Deep Sea Blue color options and will go for the first sale starting January 30.

Vivo X60 Pro+ Features

The Vivo X60 Pro+ flaunts a 6.56-inch FHD+ (2376 × 1080) AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It also comes with HDR10 and HDR10+ support and a 19.8:9 aspect ratio. The device also sports an in-display fingerprint sensor for security.

The handset gets its power from the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset paired with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. It runs on Android 11 based on OriginOS 1.0. A 4,200 mAh battery unit fuels the device which supports 55W flash charging.

For imaging, it gets a quad-camera system at the rear which includes a 50MP Samsung GN1 sensor with OIS, EIS support, a 48MP Sony IMX598 ultra-wide sensor. Besides, you get a 32MP portrait lens with 50mm focal length and an 8MP periscope lens with 5x optical zoom and 60x digital zoom support. For selfies and videos, there is a 32MP selfie shooter with an f/2.45 aperture.

For connectivity, it gets 5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS (L1+L5 Dual Band) + GLONASS, and USB Type-C port. Lastly, the handset measures 58.59 × 73.35 × 9.10mm in dimensions and weighs around 190 grams.

Best Mobiles in India