Vivo X60 Pro+, X60 Pro, and Vivo X60 To Launch In March With Top-Tier Snapdragon Processor News oi-Vivek

Vivo is all set to launch three new smartphones. According to the leak, the company is likely to launch up to three models under the X60 series, powered by the top-tier processor from Qualcomm and not the Exynos processor.

According to our source, the Vivo X60 Pro+ and the Vivo X60 Pro will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G SoC, while the Vivo X60 will be based on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 processor.

All three smartphones are likely to offer 5G connectivity and are expected to be some of the expensive smartphones from the company. Do note that, these smartphones are already available in China and the India version is likely to offer identical hardware specifications. However, the Indian version will be based on Qualcomm chipset, unlike the Chinese version, based on the Exynos 1200 processor

Some of the key highlights of the Vivo X60 series of smartphones are the high-refresh-rate 120Hz AMOLED display, top-tier Qualcomm processor, 48MP primary camera with 4-axis optical image stabilization along with a dedicated ultra-wide-angle lens, and a telephoto lens. On top of that, these smartphones will use Zeiss's lens for better optical clarity.

In terms of design, the Vivo X60 series of smartphones will look a lot like the Vivo X50 with all the changes being made internally. All three phones also support fast charging, and a 33W fast charging adapter will be included in the retail package.

As per the pricing, these devices are expected to be a bit expensive, where the top-of-the-line variant -- the Vivo X60 Pro+ is likely to cost over Rs. 50,000, while the Vivo X60 is likely to be priced under Rs. 50,000.

As of now, Vivo could be the second brand to launch a phone powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC, the first being the Asus ROG 5, which is launching on March 10.

