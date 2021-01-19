Vivo X60 Pro+ Design, Specifications Tipped Ahead Of Launch; Pre-Registrations Live At Official Website News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Vivo is all set to expand its flagship X60 smartphone lineup. The company is now said to launch the X60 Pro+ variant in the coming days in China. The upcoming variant will be joining the existing devices in this series, i.e, the X60 and the X60 Pro. Both these variants were officially unveiled back in December 2020. The Vivo X60 Pro+'s official poster has now been released which reveals the design and the key specifications.

Vivo X60 Pro+ Design And Specifications

The Vivo X60 Pro+ dedicated page has been made live on the company's official website. The device is available for pre-order on the website. The pre-registration can be done by paying a token amount of 50 Yuan (approx Rs. 560). The device will be available in Classic Orange and Dark Blue color options. It is worth mentioning that the device was earlier at the Chinese retailer, i.e, JD.com with the same color options.

The official listing also suggests the configurations. As per the listing, the Vivo X60 Pro+ will be launched with 8GB RAM+ 128GB storage and 12GB RAM+ 256GB storage configuration. It corroborates with the previous listing on JD.com. As far as the hardware is concerned, the device is said to have some similarities with its siblings, i.e, the Vivo X60 and the Vivo X60 Pro+.

The Vivo X60 Pro+ is also likely to launch with a 6.56-inch display which will be an AMOLED panel. The display will offer an FHD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The official images show a punch-hole design with slim borders on all corners.

The device will have a vertical camera module with four sensors and an LED flash. Both volume and the power key will be placed on the right panel of the handset. The setup is said to comprise a 50MP Samsung GN-1 primary sensor and a 48MP ultra-wide angle sensor.

The images also confirm the presence of an in-display fingerprint scanner for biometric authentication. Lastly, the rumor mill suggests the Vivo X60 Pro+ will also come with 55W fast charging support.

