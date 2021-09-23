Vivo X70 Pro Indian Variant Live Images Surface Online; Won't Pack Exynos SoC News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Ahead of the September 30 launch date of the Vivo X70 series, several leaks surrounding the upcoming flagships have been doing rounds online. The company is expected to initially launch the X70 Pro and the X70 Pro Plus in the country and skip or delay the standard variant's launch. The Vivo X70 Pro's Indian variant has been spotted multiple times already. Now, a fresh leak has surfaced showing the live images of the X70 Pro.

Vivo X70 Pro's Indian Model Live Images Leaked Online

A tipster on Twitter named @Gadgetsdata has leaked the live images of the Vivo X70 Pro's Indian variant. The back panel of the handset has a matte-textured surface in a single tone paint job. The back panel of the handset has the big vertical camera module on the top-left corner, followed by the Vivo labelling at the bottom.

The leaked render images have also revealed some of the key features of the device as well as the colour options. The device will be available in black and Nebula colors. As far as the features are confirmed, the leaked live images have confirmed the FunTouch OS 1.2 interface instead of OriginOS. The device will have Android 11 OS.

Vivo X70 Pro Other Key Features Expected In India

The Vivo X70 Pro will have one major difference compared to the Chinese model in India. The handset is tipped to launch with the Dimensity 1200 processor. This information has also been confirmed by the leaked live images. It is worth mentioning that Vivo has launched the X70 Pro with the Exynos 1080 processor in China.

Another confirmed Vivo X70 Pro's feature is 4GB virtual RAM support. The device will have an 8GB RAM configuration otherwise. The storage capacity mentioned is 256GB. It is currently not clear if Vivo will launch just this 8GB RAM+ 256GB storage variant of the handset or the 12GB RAM variant as well.

We can expect the company to pack the same 6.5-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The camera setup will likely have a 50MP Sony IMX766V primary sensor, a 12MP depth sensor, and an 8MP telephoto sensor. The device will have a 4,450 mAh battery unit accompanied by 44W fast charging.

