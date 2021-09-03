Vivo X70 Pro Plus With Snapdragon 888+, QHD+ Display Spotted On TEENA Listing News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Vivo X70 series is gearing up for launch soon. We recently spotted the Vivo X70 Pro and the vanilla variant of the series at the TEENA listing. Now, the Vivo X70 Pro+ has appeared on the TEENA listing, revealing its specifications. This gives us a comprehensive idea of what to expect from the three models of the upcoming Vivo flagship series.

Vivo X70 Pro+ Specs Revealed

The Vivo X70 Pro+ model was spotted on TEENA with the model number V2145A. This Vivo phone flaunts a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a QHD+ 1440 x 3200 pixels resolution. The listing also revealed the Vivo X70 Pro+ size, which measures 164.54 x 75.21 x 8.9mm and weighs 209 grams.

What makes the Vivo X70 Pro+ a flagship is the components it packs under the hood. The listing reveals that it would draw power from the next-gen flagship chipset, the 3GHz octa-core Snapdragon 888 Plus SoC. The Vivo X70 Pro+ will debut in China with up to 12GB RAM and up to 512GB default storage.

The camera department on the Vivo X70 Pro+ also needs a mention. The listing says the upcoming Vivo flagship will include a quad-camera setup with a 50MP primary lens, which could be a Samsung GN1 shooter. The second camera is the 48MP shooter, most likely the Sony IMX598 lens with micro-gimbal stabilization.

The Vivo X70 Pro+ will also include a 12MP telephoto lens with 2x optical zoom and OIS support. Lastly, the listing reveals an 8MP periscope zoom lens that is tipped to support 5x optical zoom, 60x digital zoom, and OIS. Vivo has also included a 32MP selfie camera. The rear cameras are said to support 8K video recording, making it a high-end phone.

Vivo X70 Pro+ Launch: What To Expect?

The listing has also revealed a 4,430 mAh battery with 55W fast charging support and could even include 50W wireless charging. Reports suggest the Vivo X70 series will launch with a unique design, offering orange and blue leather rear panels and even a black AG glass panel.

The Vivo X70, Vivo X70 Pro, and the Vivo X70 Pro+ are releasing on September 10. Looking back, the Vivo X60 series was released with a sub-Rs.40K price tag. We can expect the Vivo X70 series to bear a similar price tag once it hits the Indian market.

