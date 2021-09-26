Vivo X70 Pro Plus, X70 Pro Price In India Revealed; Here's How Much The New Flagships Cost News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Vivo X70 series is the next flagship launch anticipated in the Indian market. It is already confirmed the company will be introducing the X70 Pro and the X70 Pro Plus in the country and will be skipping the standard X70 as of now. Both the devices are slated for September 30 launch. Recently, a new Mediatek Dimensity processor variant of the X70 Pro was teased. Now, the prices of both the Vivo X70 and the X70 Pro has been tipped.

Vivo X70 Pro, X70 Pro Plus India Prices Tipped Ahead Of September 30 Launch

The Vivo X70 Pro and the X70 Pro Plus' price in India have been tipped by Sudhanshu Ambore on Twitter. According to the tipster, the Vivo X70 Pro will be launched in two different configurations.

vivo X70 Pro

-8GB+128GB: ₹46,990

-12GB+256GB: ₹ 54,990



vivo X70 Pro+

-12GB+256GB: ₹69,990



🧂🧂 Leaked prices from new source don't take as confirmed 🧂🧂 — Sudhanshu Ambhore (@Sudhanshu1414) September 24, 2021

The base model which has an 8GB RAM and 128GB storage model is said to cost approx. Rs. 46,990. On the other hand, the 12GB RAM model and the 256GB storage model will be priced at Rs. 54,990.

Coming to the Vivo X70 Pro Plus, the tipster suggests it will be available in a single configuration, unlike the X70 Pro. The 12GB RAM and 256GB storage model is said to be launched at Rs. 69,990.

The tipster has also suggested that the pricing details come from a new source and should be taken lightly. We still have to wait for September 30 launch to be sure of the exact pricing of the X70 Pro and the X70 Pro Plus in India.

Vivo X70 Pro Plus, X70 Pro Expected Features In India

Only the Vivo X70 Pro is tipped to come with a different processor in India. The remaining Vivo X70 Pro and the X70 Pro Plus features would be the same in India as the Chinese variants.

Starting with the Vivo X70 Pro, this handset is said to launch in India with the Dimensity 1200 processor. The company has launched this unit in China with the Exynos 1080 processor.

The Pro variant will feature a 6.5-inch AMOLED display with 1080p FHD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The optics here will include a 50MP main camera paired up with an 8MP periscope sensor, a 12MP telephoto sensor, and a 12MP ultrawide-angle sensor.

The Vivo X70 Pro Plus will have an upgraded Snapdragon 870 processor combined with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. The firmware on both units will be Android 11 OS topped with FunTouch OS 12.

The camera setup here will be similar except for the 48MP ultra-wide-angle camera instead of the 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens on the X70 Pro. Both devices will also have the same 32MP selfie camera. The Vivo X70 Pro and the X70 Pro Plus will have a 4,450 and a 4,500 mAh battery respectively.

