Vivo X70 Pro, Vivo X70 Pro Plus Arrive In Indian Market: Which Should You Buy? News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Vivo X70 series recently debuted in the market with three models. However, the Indian market will be getting only the Pro variants - namely the Vivo X70 Pro and the Vivo X70 Pro+. Both the Vivo flagships are open for pre-booking and will go on sale starting the first week of October. Here's everything you need to know about the new Vivo X70 Pro models.

Vivo X70 Pro, Vivo X70 Pro+ Price In India

The Vivo X70 Pro starts from Rs. 46,990 for the 8GB+128GB model and costs Rs. 49,990 for the 8GB+256GB model. The Vivo X70 Pro+ is priced at Rs. 52,990 for the 12GB+128GB model and Rs. 79,990 for the 12GB+256GB model. Here, the Vivo X70 Pro is available in Aurora Dawn and Cosmic Black and will begin shipping from October 7.

On the other hand, the Vivo X70 Pro+ is available in a single Enigma Black color option and will begin shipping from October 12. Both the Vivo X70 Pro and the Pro+ models are available for pre-booking and can be purchased at major online retailers and the Vivo India site.

Vivo X70 Pro Features

The Vivo X70 Pro packs a 6.56-inch AMOLED curved display with an FHD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone includes a quad-camera setup at the rear with a 50MP primary camera, a 12MP portrait lens, a 12MP ultra-wide-angle shooter, and an 8MP periscope sensor. Plus, there's a 32MP selfie camera with HDR10 support.

The camera on the Pro model also comes with Zeiss coating with GIS support. Under the hood, the Vivo X70 Pro draws power from the Exynos 1080 chipset paired with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB default storage. There's also a 4,540 mAh battery with up to 44W Flash Charge support.

Vivo X70 Pro+ Features

The Vivo X70 Pro+, on the other hand, flaunts a bigger 6.78-inch 10 bit Samsung E5 AMOLED screen with a 2K resolution. The display supports a 120Hz refresh rate, peak brightness of 1500 nits, and 300Hz touch sampling rate. The display includes an A+ certification rating from DisplayMate, making it sturdy and strong.

Under the hood, the Vivo X70 Pro+ draws power from the Snapdragon 888+ chipset paired with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB default storage. There's a smaller 4,500 mAh battery on the Pro+ variant but upgrades with 55W fast wired charging and 50W wireless Flash Charge support.

The camera department on the Vivo X70 Pro+ includes a similar quad-camera setup with a 50MP primary shooter. The other sensors include a 48MP ultra-wide lens, a 12MP portrait shooter, and an 8MP periscope shooter.

Vivo X70 Pro+ Or Vivo X70 Pro: Which To Buy?

Both the Vivo X70 Pro+ and the Vivo X70 Pro are flagship models with ultra-premium features. The cameras, display, and specs under the hood are top-notch, making them an attractive purchase. If you're a professional content creator and looking for great cameras, go for the Pro+ variant for its upgraded camera setup.

If you're looking for a premium flagship with a limited budget, the Vivo X70 Pro would work wonders. That said if you can stretch your budget a bit, getting the Vivo X70 Pro+ for its Snapdragon 888+ chipset's performance would make it even better.

Best Mobiles in India