Vivo X80 Pro+ 5G With Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Tipped To Launch In October

Vivo launched the standard X80 and the X80 Pro model as of now. Now, the brand is expected to bring the most premium model of the X80 series dubbed the Vivo X80 Pro+ 5G. Earlier reports suggested that the handset won't launch this year. Now, the latest info has confirmed Vivo will launch the X80 Pro+ this year itself.

Vivo X80 Pro+ 5G Launch Timeline Revealed

Mysmartprice (in collaboration with tipster Yogesh Brar) reports that the Vivo X80 Pro+ 5G will be launched in October 2022. Although the exact launch date is yet to be revealed. Besides, the phone is said to be announced with the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. Apart from this, the report did not reveal anything.

Vivo X80 Pro+ 5G Leaked Features

As per previous leaks, the Vivo X80 Pro+ 5G could feature a 6.78-inch LTPO (2.0) display with QHD+ native resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. The phone is said to come with up to 1TB onboard storage option. Besides, Vivo X80 Pro Plus seems to be the camera setup.

The upcoming Vivo X80 Pro+ is also believed to use a Zeiss-tuned quad-camera setup which might house a 50MP primary sensor, a 50MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 50MP telephoto camera, and a 48MP sensor. Upfront, the smartphone will come with a 50MP selfie camera with support for auto-focus.

The Vivo X80 Pro Plus is tipped to feature a special V1 Chip for image processing. The device will also support 66W wired and 50W wireless charging. Lastly, it will include an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance and an X-axis linear motor.

Vivo X80 Pro+ 5G Expected Price

Going by the leak, the base model with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage of the Vivo X80 Pro+ is likely to be priced at 5499 Yuan (around Rs. 60,000). Currently, the Vivo X80 is selling starting at Rs. 54,999, while the X80 Pro is available for Rs. 79,999 in the Indian market. Further, the India launch details are still under wraps. We expect the Vivo X80 Pro+ will make its way to the country after its global debut.

