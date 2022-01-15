Vivo X80 Pro Plus Complete Specs Leak: On Par With Other 2022 Flagships? News oi-Vivek

Vivo recently launched the X70 series of flagship smartphones, and the company is already gearing up for the launch of the successor to the same --the Vivo X80 Pro Plus and the Vivo X80 Pro. A Twitter user named Sam has now leaked the specifications of both models, and here are the details regarding the same.

Vivo X80 Pro Plus Specifications

The Vivo X80 Pro Plus will be the upcoming flagship smartphone from the company, which is on par with the devices like the Xiaomi 12, Realme GT 2 Pro, and even the recently launched OnePlus 10 Pro. As expected, the Vivo X80 Pro Plus is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor with up to 12GB RAM.

When it comes to storage, the Vivo X80 Pro Plus will be available with 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB of storage. This makes the first Vivo smartphone to offer a whopping 1TB of storage. The phone will not feature a microSD card slot but will include two SIM card slots with support for 5G network on both slots.

Another highlight of the Vivo X80 Pro Plus is the display. The Vivo X80 Pro Plus will come with a 6.78-inch LTPO (2.0) 120Hz refresh rate display with QHD+ native resolution. This is an E5 AMOLED display, which will consume less power when compared to previous generation OLED panels.

The USP of the Vivo X80 Pro Plus seems to be the camera setup. The phone will have a quad-camera setup at the back with three 50MP sensors, one for wide-angle, one for ultra-wide angle, one for telephoto zooming, and a 48MP sensor. Additionally, the smartphone will also have a 50MP selfie camera with support for auto-focus.

The Vivo X80 Pro Plus will have a special V1 Chip for image processing. Lastly, the phone will support 66W wired and 50W wireless charging. The phone will also have an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance and will use LPDDR5 type RAM and an X-axis linear motor.

In terms of pricing, the base model with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage will cost 5499 Yuan or around Rs. 60,000. Similarly, the 512GB and 1TB model with 12GB RAM will cost 5999 Yuan or around Rs. 65,000, and 6999 Yuan or around Rs. 70,000, according to the leak.

Vivo X80 Pro+ Specs

-6.78" QHD+ 120Hz LTPO(2.0) E5 AMOLED

-Snapdragon 8 Gen1

-50MP(f1/1.3 OIS)+48MP(IMX598)+50MPMP(JN1 2x Zoom)+50MP(JN1 OIS 5x Zoom)

-50MP Selfie(Auto Focus)

-V1 Chip For Image Processing

-66W Wired + 50W Wireless Charging

-X-Axis Linear Motor

-LPDDR5

-IP68 — Sam (@Shadow_Leak) January 15, 2022

Vivo X80 Pro Specifications

The Vivo X80 Pro will be a toned-down version of the Plus model. This variant comes with MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC instead of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. The processor will be clubbed with 8/12GB of RAM with 256GB or 512GB of internal storage. Just like the high-end model, do not expect a memory card slot on the Vivo X80 Pro too.

The Vivo X80 Pro will come with the same sized 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, and this will also be an E5-type panel. However, this will be an FHD+ resolution display and will be based on LTPO 1.0 technology.

The Vivo X80 Pro will also have a quad-camera setup with three 50MP sensors and a 12MP telephoto zoom lens. The device will have a 44MP selfie camera with support for eye detection autofocus. The entire camera will be powered by the V1 Chip.

There is 66W wired and 50W wireless charging support. And the Vivo X80 Pro also has a Z-axis linear motor for improved optics. As per the pricing, the base model of the Vivo X80 Pro with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage is expected to cost 4599 Yuan or Rs. 50,000, the mid-tier model with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage is said to cost 4999 Yuan or Rs. 55,000. Lastly, the high-end model with 12GB RAM and 512GB storage might come with a price tag of 5499 Yuan or Rs. 60,000.

