Vivo X80 Series India Launch On May 18; Expected Pricing & Features

Vivo recently launched the X80 series comprising the standard X80 and the X80 Pro in China. Now, the brand is all set to debut the Vivo X80 series in the country. Vivo India's official site has made a dedicated website for the upcoming flagship devices. As per the Vivo's official site, the India launch of the X80 series will take place on May 18.

Vivo X80 Series India Launch On May 18

Vivo did not mention the launch date clearly. The official site has showed a timeline for the launch event, which hints the Vivo X80 series is launching on May 18 in India. Furthermore, we expect the Indian variant will come with the similar set of specs as the Chinese counterparts.

Vivo X80 Series Features In India

Starting with the Vivo X80, it has a 6.78-inch full HD+ AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz and HDR10+ support. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of native storage.

There is a 50MP Sony IMX866 sensor with Carl ZEISS optics that is assited by a 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 12MP portrait camera. For selfies, the device comes with a 32MP front camera sensor. Other features of the Vivo X80 include an in-display fingerprint sensor, a 4,500 mAh battery with 80W fast charging, and connectivity features.

On the other hand, the Pro model comes with the same 6.78-inch AMOLED screen; however, it supports quad HD+ resolution. The Pro model is available with both the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 or Dimensity 9000 processor variants. It comes with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage.

Other features of the X80 Pro include quad cameras, 4,700 mAh battery with support for 80W fast wired charging, 50W wireless fast charging, and 10W reverse wireless charging. It also gets IP68 certification for water and dust resistance.

Vivo X80 Series Expected Pricing In India

The Vivo X80 price starts at Yuan 3,699 (roughly Rs. 43,300), while the Pro model (Dimensity model) carries a starting price of Yuan 5,999 (around Rs. 69,648). Based on this, we expect the X80 series will come at around Rs. 40,000 in the country. However, we'll suggest you to take it as a hint until some reliable info confirms the same.

