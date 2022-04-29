Just In
- 1 hr ago Airtel Launches New Rs. 999 Prepaid Plan With Free Amazon Prime Membership For 84 Days
- 2 hrs ago Xiaomi Pad 5: Should You Buy Xiaomi's Latest Tablet?
- 3 hrs ago Smartphone Shipments In India Dropped In Jan-March: Counterpoint Research
- 3 hrs ago Tecno Phantom X With 33W Fast Charging Launched In India
Don't Miss
- News BDA auction 2022: Dates, site price, procedure: All you need to know
- Sports IPL 2022: '360-degree batter' KL Rahul is like a breath of fresh air, says Kevin Pietersen
- Finance Tata Steel To Consider Dividend & Stock Split Next Week: Details Inside
- Movies Shweta Tiwari’s Daughter Palak Tiwari Shares Her Take On Marriage; Says ‘One Should Not Rush Into Marriage’
- Education MP Board 10 12 Toppers List 2022: Top 10 MPBSE HSC HSSC Toppers, Download Complete Merit List
- Automobiles 2022 Porsche 911 Sport Classic Revealed - Limited To Just 1,250 Units
- Lifestyle First Solar Eclipse Of 2022 On April 30: Know Why It's Being Called Black Moon
- Travel Hill Stations In South India That Are Good To Visit This Summer
Vivo X80 Series India Launch On May 18; Expected Pricing & Features
Vivo recently launched the X80 series comprising the standard X80 and the X80 Pro in China. Now, the brand is all set to debut the Vivo X80 series in the country. Vivo India's official site has made a dedicated website for the upcoming flagship devices. As per the Vivo's official site, the India launch of the X80 series will take place on May 18.
Vivo X80 Series India Launch On May 18
Vivo did not mention the launch date clearly. The official site has showed a timeline for the launch event, which hints the Vivo X80 series is launching on May 18 in India. Furthermore, we expect the Indian variant will come with the similar set of specs as the Chinese counterparts.
Vivo X80 Series Features In India
Starting with the Vivo X80, it has a 6.78-inch full HD+ AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz and HDR10+ support. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of native storage.
There is a 50MP Sony IMX866 sensor with Carl ZEISS optics that is assited by a 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 12MP portrait camera. For selfies, the device comes with a 32MP front camera sensor. Other features of the Vivo X80 include an in-display fingerprint sensor, a 4,500 mAh battery with 80W fast charging, and connectivity features.
On the other hand, the Pro model comes with the same 6.78-inch AMOLED screen; however, it supports quad HD+ resolution. The Pro model is available with both the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 or Dimensity 9000 processor variants. It comes with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage.
Other features of the X80 Pro include quad cameras, 4,700 mAh battery with support for 80W fast wired charging, 50W wireless fast charging, and 10W reverse wireless charging. It also gets IP68 certification for water and dust resistance.
Vivo X80 Series Expected Pricing In India
The Vivo X80 price starts at Yuan 3,699 (roughly Rs. 43,300), while the Pro model (Dimensity model) carries a starting price of Yuan 5,999 (around Rs. 69,648). Based on this, we expect the X80 series will come at around Rs. 40,000 in the country. However, we'll suggest you to take it as a hint until some reliable info confirms the same.
-
54,999
-
39,999
-
39,999
-
38,990
-
1,29,900
-
79,990
-
38,900
-
18,999
-
19,300
-
69,999
-
49,999
-
15,999
-
20,449
-
7,332
-
18,990
-
31,999
-
54,999
-
17,091
-
17,091
-
13,999
-
49,005
-
30,510
-
27,170
-
16,685
-
23,382
-
14,360
-
29,520
-
7,18,095
-
24,694
-
16,716