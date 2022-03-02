Vivo X80, Vivo X80 Pro, Pro+ India Launch Set For April: 120Hz Display, Zeiss Cameras Tipped News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Vivo X80 series is one of the highly-anticipated smartphones, which aims to take on flagships from other OEMs. A new report now talks of the possible launch time of the Vivo X80 series in India. Going by this, the upcoming Vivo X80, X80 Pro, and the X80 Pro+ will launch sometime in April in India.

Vivo X80 Series Launch Date Tipped

That said, Vivo is yet to make an official announcement of the same. A report by MySmartPrice cites industry sources who say the Vivo X80 series will launch in April in India. The series is tipped to bring in three smartphones - namely the Vivo X80, Vivo X80 Pro, and the Vivo X80 Pro Plus. To note, Vivo will be launching the new flagships in China soon.

The new report suggests the India launch of the Vivo X80 series could happen soon after its Chinese release. As the name suggests, the new series will come as the successor to the Vivo X70 series that debuted last year. It's unclear if the Indian market will get all three models of the new Vivo X80 series.

Vivo X80 Series Features: What To Expect?

We know the upcoming Vivo X80 series is a premium flagship offering. A few reports suggest the Vivo X80 Pro and the Vivo X80 Pro+ will pack the Snapdragon 8 Gen1 chipset. On the other hand, a few other reports claim the high-end Vivo X80 models will get the MediaTek Dimensity 9000 processor.

A couple of other speculations claim the base model Vivo X80 will draw power from the Dimensity 9000 chipset as per the recent benchmark listings. However, the exact chipset details for the new Vivo flagship are still under wraps. Apart from this, we can also expect Zeiss cameras with Gimbal Stabilization technology on the phones.

The few benchmark listings also reveal the upcoming Vivo X80 series will pack an LTPO AMOLED display with an FHD+ resolution. The high-end Vivo X80 Pro and the Pro+ models will likely get larger displays with a higher refresh rate and screen resolution. One can also expect the Vivo X80 series price in India to be on the higher side.

