Vivo X80, X80 Pro Specifications Tipped; Dimensity 9000, 120Hz Display Expected News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Vivo is expected to launch the next-gen X80 series by end this month in China. The upcoming X80 lineup is most likely include the standard X80 and the X80 Pro. The brand is rumored to skip Pro+ model; however, Vivo is yet confirm the same. Now, the key features of both the Vivo X80 and the X80 Pro have been revealed online.

Vivo X80, X80 Pro Features Revealed

The features come to light via a Chinese tipster (via Gizmochina). Both models are expected to share some similar features except for few changes. However, the pricing of the upcoming handsets is still unknown.

Vivo X80, X80 Pro Features

Both the Vivo X80 and X80 Pro are tipped to feature a 6.78-inch AMOLED E5 curved edge display. However, the standard variant will support Full HD+ resolution, while the Pro variant will come with a Quad HD+ resolution and LTPO technology.

However, they will ship with 120Hz refresh rate, 1,500 nits of brightness, and an in-display fingerprint scanner. Under the hood, they will run the MediaTek Dimensity 9000 chipset paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage. For imaging, the standard variant will feature triple camera system including a 50MP Sony IMX866 primary camera with OIS support, a 12MP ultrawide lens, and a 12MP Sony IMX663 telephoto camera with 2x zoom support.

On the other hand, the Vivo X80 Pro will have quad rear camera setup which will house a 50MP Samsung GN1 primary camera with OIS support, a 48MP Sony IMX598 ultra-wide lens, and a Sony IMX663 portrait camera with 2x optical zoom and gimbal OIS support, and an 8MP periscope telephoto camera with 5x zoom and OIS support. Upfront, both will feature 32MP Sony IMX616 camera.

The Vivo X80 might pack 4,500 mAh battery unit, while the Vivo X80 Pro will have a 4,700 mAh battery. Both will come with 80W fast charging technology. Other features will include Android 12 OS and OriginOS Ocean, Schott 3D glass protection, 4,300mm2 VC liquid-cooled soaking plate, dual stereo speakers, NFC, x-axis linear motor, and IR blaster. Lastly, the standard variant will come with an IP53 rating, while the Pro model will have IP68 rating.

Vivo X80 India Launch Details

Rumors suggested that Vivo could launch the X80 series by the end of Q2 or early Q3 of 2022 in India. Both the Vivo Pad and watch are also expected to launch around the same time. The launch event for these devices will reportedly happen after IPL 2022 final which is scheduled to take place May 29, 2022. Both the Vivo Pad and the Vivo watch are currently testing phase in the country.

For the unaware, Vivo is launching its first-ever tablet - the Vivo Pad on April 11 in China. The tablet is said to an 11-inch display with 2.5k resolution and support for a 120Hz refresh rate. It will ship with the Snapdragon 870 processor, an 8,040 mAh battery with 44W fast charging support, and 13MP dual-camera sensors placed into a rectangular camera module. Other features will include an 8MP selfie camera sensor, Vivo Pencil, Dolby Vision, Quad speakers, and so on.

Best Mobiles in India