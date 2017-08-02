Vivo XPlay 7 with under-display fingerprint scanner and quad cameras spotted online

Chinese smartphone manufacturer Vivo along with Qualcomm recently unveiled the next-generation ultrasonic fingerprint solution which brings new and enhanced features to the previous generation Sense ID fingerprint technology.

The companies demonstrated the new fingerprint sensors for display and metal using a modified version of the Vivo XPlay 6 smartphone. The modified smartphone was fitted with Qualcomm's under-display fingerprint scanner and the company also mentioned that the solution doesn't require a physical button for the scanner. Qualcomm had claimed that under-screen fingerprint scanner technology will arrive in commercial devices in the Q4 2017.

It was speculated that Vivo would be the first OEM to make use of the technology and the speculations have come true. A couple of leaked pictures said to be of the Vivo XPlay 7 has revealed that it will come with the under-screen fingerprint scanner.

Posted on Chinese micro-blogging site Weibo, some pictures seem to have been taken from a Power Point presentation. The Vivo XPlay is said to be known as the Vivo X20, which is its internal code name. By the looks of it, the smartphone features a full-screen display with minimal bezels and dual curved edges at the sides.

The device has two front-facing cameras as well as two cameras at the rear. Notably, currently, there are rarely any smartphones that come with quad cameras.

Talking about the specifications, the Vivo XPlay 7 is expected to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor clubbed with 6GB of RAM. There could be a possibility of an 8GB RAM variant of the device as well.

As of now, this is all we know about the upcoming Vivo smartphone. Having said that, we expect more details about the XPlay 7 to emerge in the upcoming days.