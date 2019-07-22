ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Vivo Y90 Renders Reveal Design, Specifications Ahead of Launch

    By Kunwar Kunal
    |

    If the leaks are to be believed, Vivo will soon launch a new entry-level smartphone called Vivo Y90, in India. And, now two new renders reveal the handset will be coming in black and gold color options. It will also sport a waterdrop notch display. The renders also show the use of a polycarbonate back.

    Vivo Y90 Renders Reveal Design, Specifications Ahead of Launch

     

    Rumored Specifications Of Vivo Y90

    Vivo Y90 is said to come with a 6.22-inch Halo FullView display with an HD+ resolution. It could be powered by a 64-bit quad-core MediaTek Helio A22 processor backed by 3GB RAM and up to 32GB internal storage. The handset is believed to come with a single rear sensor of an 8MP, and a 5MP at the front. It is rumored to run Android 8.1(Oreo) which might be topped by FunTouch OS 4.5, out-of-the-box.

    The Y90 would have a face unlock feature and could be fueled by a 4030mAh battery without any fast charging support. The Vivo Y90's price in India is expected to start at Rs. 6,990 for its base variant with 2GB/16GB. While it is assumed that the price of the higher storage variant with 3GB/32GB would be less than Rs. 8,000.

    This entry-level device will be directly competing with devices like the Realme C2, Redmi 7, Samsung Galaxy M10, and the Realme 3i that fall in the same price segment.

    (Source)

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: vivo news smartphones
    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue