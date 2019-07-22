Vivo Y90 Renders Reveal Design, Specifications Ahead of Launch News oi-Nageshwara Rao M

If the leaks are to be believed, Vivo will soon launch a new entry-level smartphone called Vivo Y90, in India. And, now two new renders reveal the handset will be coming in black and gold color options. It will also sport a waterdrop notch display. The renders also show the use of a polycarbonate back.

Rumored Specifications Of Vivo Y90

Vivo Y90 is said to come with a 6.22-inch Halo FullView display with an HD+ resolution. It could be powered by a 64-bit quad-core MediaTek Helio A22 processor backed by 3GB RAM and up to 32GB internal storage. The handset is believed to come with a single rear sensor of an 8MP, and a 5MP at the front. It is rumored to run Android 8.1(Oreo) which might be topped by FunTouch OS 4.5, out-of-the-box.

The Y90 would have a face unlock feature and could be fueled by a 4030mAh battery without any fast charging support. The Vivo Y90's price in India is expected to start at Rs. 6,990 for its base variant with 2GB/16GB. While it is assumed that the price of the higher storage variant with 3GB/32GB would be less than Rs. 8,000.

This entry-level device will be directly competing with devices like the Realme C2, Redmi 7, Samsung Galaxy M10, and the Realme 3i that fall in the same price segment.

(Source)

